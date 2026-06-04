Experts Urge Greater Digital Privacy Awareness As AI Expands Access To Personal Data

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) -- The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence technologies is heightening concerns over digital privacy, with technology experts warning that application permissions have become one of the primary gateways to personal data in an increasingly data-driven economy.

Speaking to Petra, experts said protecting privacy can no longer be viewed solely as an individual responsibility, but rather as a shared obligation involving users, institutions and society as a whole, particularly as AI-powered applications become deeply embedded in daily life.

Mohammad Al-Otoum, head of the Computer Science Department at the University of Jordan, said artificial intelligence has moved beyond the realm of emerging technology to become an integral part of everyday activities, with millions of people relying on AI applications for writing, translation, education, research, business management and communication.

While these technologies offer significant benefits, Al-Otoum said they have also intensified concerns surrounding digital privacy and the permissions granted to applications on smartphones and other connected devices.

He explained that requests for access to cameras, microphones, location services and stored files do more than enable specific features, potentially allowing applications to access substantial portions of a user's digital footprint.

According to Al-Otoum, many users approve such permissions without fully understanding the extent of the data being shared or how it may be processed and utilized.

Although many permissions are necessary for the operation of digital services, some applications request access that exceeds their functional needs, creating concerns over excessive data collection and privacy protection, he said.

Al-Otoum noted that the value of personal information in the age of big data lies in the ability to aggregate and analyze thousands of seemingly minor data points. Search histories, location records, photographs, online activity patterns and user preferences can collectively generate detailed digital profiles capable of revealing individual behaviors, interests and habits.

He also highlighted a series of major cyber incidents affecting international companies and digital platforms in recent years, arguing that privacy risks extend beyond data collection to include the storage, management and protection of information against breaches and misuse.

Addressing a common perception among users, Al-Otoum said there is no credible technical evidence that smartphones systematically listen to private conversations. However, he noted that sophisticated algorithms can analyze vast amounts of user data and predict interests and behaviors with remarkable accuracy, often creating the impression that devices know more about users than expected.

"The real cybersecurity challenge is not artificial intelligence itself, but the lack of digital awareness among some users," he said.

Al-Otoum stressed that building a strong digital culture has become a national priority, particularly as younger generations increasingly adopt AI-driven applications. He called for greater awareness of application permissions, privacy policies and secure digital practices, including downloading software only from trusted sources and limiting the sharing of sensitive information.

Hani Al-Batsh, a strategic technology consultant, said application permissions have become one of the most valuable entry points to data in the AI era.

"In the past, users were primarily concerned about viruses and malicious software. Today, the challenge often begins with a simple click on the 'Allow' button," he said.

Al-Batsh noted that personal data, including photographs, geographic locations, contact lists, search histories and usage patterns, has become a key asset powering the digital economy.

He explained that AI technologies can identify lifestyle patterns, interests and daily habits through the analysis of accumulated data, often without requiring direct access to highly sensitive information.

According to Al-Batsh, digital awareness remains the first and most effective line of defense. He urged users to regularly review application permissions and ensure that each application is granted only the access necessary to perform its intended function.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, Al-Batsh said striking a balance between innovation and privacy protection will remain one of the defining challenges of the digital age.

He added that future applications are expected to become more intelligent and capable of delivering increasingly sophisticated services, making digital literacy and privacy awareness essential skills for users navigating an AI-powered world.

//Petra// RZ