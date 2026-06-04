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Hajj Baggage Theft Claims Baseless, Says Millat
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Civil Aviation and Tourism State Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat on June 4 said allegations of baggage theft involving Hajj pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia were not supported by evidence, following an investigation by airport authorities.
Speaking at a press briefing at the Secretariat, he said an immediate inquiry was launched after social media posts alleged that luggage carried on special Hajj flights had been cut open and valuables stolen.
"The allegations of baggage theft circulated on social media have been found baseless," the state minister said.
According to Millat, authorities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport reviewed CCTV footage and body-camera recordings soon after receiving the complaints and submitted their findings within hours.
The investigation found that passengers had informed ground-handling staff that 21 pieces of baggage out of a total of 836 carried on the concerned flight appeared torn or cut. However, no evidence of theft or mishandling was detected in the footage reviewed by investigators, he added.
The minister explained that international aviation security regulations prohibit passengers from carrying Zamzam water and improperly packed cosmetic products in checked luggage. Security personnel are authorized to open or cut baggage if such prohibited items are detected during screening and may confiscate them in line with international standards.
He further noted that cash, wallets, and other valuables should not be placed in checked baggage, as doing so violates international aviation rules.
Millat thanked journalists for drawing attention to the matter, saying media scrutiny helps authorities strengthen oversight and improve services.
He also urged responsible reporting, stressing the importance of objectivity and professionalism in journalism.
On June 3, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism said in a statement that it remained committed to ensuring the safe and hassle-free return of Hajj pilgrims and their belongings.
Speaking at a press briefing at the Secretariat, he said an immediate inquiry was launched after social media posts alleged that luggage carried on special Hajj flights had been cut open and valuables stolen.
"The allegations of baggage theft circulated on social media have been found baseless," the state minister said.
According to Millat, authorities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport reviewed CCTV footage and body-camera recordings soon after receiving the complaints and submitted their findings within hours.
The investigation found that passengers had informed ground-handling staff that 21 pieces of baggage out of a total of 836 carried on the concerned flight appeared torn or cut. However, no evidence of theft or mishandling was detected in the footage reviewed by investigators, he added.
The minister explained that international aviation security regulations prohibit passengers from carrying Zamzam water and improperly packed cosmetic products in checked luggage. Security personnel are authorized to open or cut baggage if such prohibited items are detected during screening and may confiscate them in line with international standards.
He further noted that cash, wallets, and other valuables should not be placed in checked baggage, as doing so violates international aviation rules.
Millat thanked journalists for drawing attention to the matter, saying media scrutiny helps authorities strengthen oversight and improve services.
He also urged responsible reporting, stressing the importance of objectivity and professionalism in journalism.
On June 3, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism said in a statement that it remained committed to ensuring the safe and hassle-free return of Hajj pilgrims and their belongings.
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