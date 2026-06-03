Egypt Earns International Recognition For Civil Aviation Progress

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has received fresh international recognition for the rapid development of its civil aviation sector and its growing ability to host major global aviation events, following the successful organization of the 38th IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC 2026) in Cairo from 19 to 21 May.

Organized by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the conference showcased Egypt's emergence as a leading regional hub for international aviation gatherings and highlighted the country's efforts to modernize air transport services in line with global standards.

During the event, IATA officials commended Egypt's aviation sector and expressed confidence in its long-term growth potential.

Speaking at the conference, Nick Careen, IATA's Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety and Security, said long-term forecasts indicate that demand for air travel in Egypt is expected to grow by 3.4% annually through 2050, with growth potentially accelerating to 3.8% under a high-growth scenario.

He noted that the projected expansion presents significant opportunities to boost trade, tourism, and investment while further strengthening Egypt's role within the global aviation industry.

Monika Mejstrikova, IATA's Director of Ground Operations, praised the resilience of Egypt's civil aviation sector in navigating regional and operational challenges. She also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance ground handling services and align them with the highest international standards.

The IATA Ground Handling Conference is one of the aviation industry's premier global forums for exchanging expertise and developing innovative solutions to advance ground handling services worldwide.

Egypt's selection to host the event for the first time since 2009 is widely regarded as a strong international endorsement of the progress achieved by the country's civil aviation sector.

The successful hosting of IGHC 2026 further reinforces Egypt's position as a leading regional aviation hub and a preferred destination for major international conferences and industry events, reflecting growing international confidence in the country's aviation capabilities and infrastructure.