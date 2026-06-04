Mild Summer Conditions To Persist Through Sunday As Temperatures Hold Steady

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) -- Stable weather conditions are expected to prevail through Sunday, with mild summer temperatures continuing across most areas and hotter conditions confined to low-lying and desert regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

The department said Thursday will bring mild weather to most parts of the country, while relatively hot conditions are expected in the Badia and hotter weather will continue in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Moderate northwesterly winds are forecast to remain active at times, particularly in desert regions, while medium- and high-altitude clouds are expected to appear intermittently.

Weather forecasts indicate little change over the coming days, with temperatures expected to remain near seasonal levels through the weekend. Mild summer conditions are forecast to dominate most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will continue to experience relatively hot to hot weather.

The stable weather pattern comes as temperatures in several low-elevation areas approach the 40-degree Celsius mark. Aqaba is forecast to record the highest temperature on Thursday at 41 C, followed by the southern Jordan Valley at 40 C and the Dead Sea at 39 C.

In the capital, temperatures are expected to reach 32 C in East Amman and 30 C in West Amman. Highs will range between 27 C and 29 C in the northern and southern highlands, while the Badia is forecast to record temperatures of up to 35 C.

//Petra// RZ