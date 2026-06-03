Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office And AURAK Honor First Cohort Of Heart Of RAK Junior Reporter Program

The Program provided students with hands-on experience in live event coverage, interviewing, storytelling, and digital media production within professional environments

Recognition ceremony honors students who shaped the Heart of RAK platform stories across more than 15 events throughout the academic year Students recognized for outstanding performance across multiple categories, celebrating excellence in journalism, storytelling, audience engagement, and content creation

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO), through its digital platform Heart of RAK and in partnership with the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), organized a recognition ceremony celebrating the successful completion of the first edition of its Junior Reporter Program, an initiative designed to empower emerging media talent and strengthen youth participation in storytelling across Ras Al Khaimah.

Launched in October 2025, the Junior Reporter Program brought together 10 university students who, throughout the academic year, contributed to the coverage of more than 15 events and initiatives across Ras Al Khaimah. Participating students were also integrated into the UAE's main event calendar, extending their journalistic reach to cover major developments across the country. The ceremony recognized students across multiple award categories, including excellence in storytelling, audience impact, and content contribution, while also acknowledging AURAK students who supported Heart of RAK beyond the formal program framework.

The ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Heba Fatani, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, and Professor Bassam Alameddine, President of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, alongside the Heart of RAK team, students, parents, and faculty members, reflecting a partnership focused on bridging academic learning with real-world media experience.

This marks the second collaboration between RAKGMO and AURAK. Previously, RAKGMO, AURAK and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research launched the Saud bin Saqr Media Scholarship Program, reinforcing their shared commitment to empowering young people and helping prepare future media professionals in Ras Al Khaimah.

Heba Fatani, Director General, Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, said:“Through the Junior Reporter Program, we are translating the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, into tangible action that empowers youth and helps prepare them for the future. The program sought to create meaningful opportunities for young talent to engage directly with the media landscape of Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE, and the outcome has been a great success, worthy of this recognition. Empowering students with practical, hands-on experience is essential to nurturing the next generation of communicators who will contribute to shaping informed, authentic, and community-driven narratives. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to AURAK for its valued partnership and collaboration in the successful delivery of this initiative.”

Professor Bassam Alameddine, President of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, commented:“We believe that partnerships that bridge education to real-world practice trigger long-lasting impact. The Junior Reporter Program enabled the students to apply what they had acquired during their journey at AURAK, while learning about the latest advances in their field through direct interaction with industry professionals. This reflects the impact of experiential learning, which future-proofs our graduates, making their professional careers more impactful. We are proud of what this first cohort achieved and look forward to expanding such opportunities in the years ahead.”

Rouba Zeidan, Head of Special Projects, Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, added:“It was wonderful to see these students rise to the moment. They were meeting real-time deadlines, covering live events, and producing content that genuinely reflected the spirit of Ras Al Khaimah. What became very clear throughout this journey was the level of drive, passion, and initiative within this cohort. It reminded us that talent is often simply waiting to be nurtured and given the space to grow. We are incredibly proud of what these students have achieved, grateful to the faculty for their outstanding support throughout the program, and eager to see what the next academic year will bring.”

The Junior Reporter Program reflects the continued commitment of RAKGMO and AURAK to bridging academic learning and professional practice in media and communications. The initiative reinforces Ras Al Khaimah's broader efforts to nurture young talent, strengthen community engagement, and support the next generation of storytellers and media practitioners. By embedding students in real-world coverage environments and connecting them to the UAE's events calendar, the program has established a model for youth media engagement, positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a leader in developing the voices shaping tomorrow.

The first cohort of the Junior Reporter Program included Jana Daghlas, Ghina Ahmed Helmi Abdelmeged, Fatema Al Zaabi, Besufkad Kassaye, Khaled Alkurdi, Hala Hamza, Elsa Yahfoufi, Reem Marhoon, Mariam Semida and Ibrahim Aboutewit, all of whom successfully completed the program and contributed to its success throughout the academic year.

During the ceremony, the students were presented with certificates in recognition of their commitment and contributions to the coverage of events and initiatives across Ras Al Khaimah.

Special recognition was also awarded to Ali Al Suwaid, Nahyan Saqr, Obaid Alteneiji, Mohammed Alteneiji, and Joudy Al Nabhan for their contributions to covering stories and events.

About Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office RAKGMO:

Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office was established under Law No. (5) of 2018, issued by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKGMO spearheads the communications of Ras Al Khaimah and His Highness through an integrated strategy that seeks to promote the Emirate locally, regionally and internationally. The Office is tasked with leading and coordinating media efforts across all Government entities in the Emirate to ensure synergy in delivering a consistent message that reflects Ras Al Khaimah's diverse economy and abundant opportunities, while also emphasizing its historical and cultural status, all of which make it a prime destination for business, leisure and lifestyle. Leading the Office's list of priorities is its commitment to the Vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud. RAKGMO is tasked with enhancing the Ruler's media presence, illuminating his strategic Vision for the future of Ras Al Khaimah and highlighting his role in driving the holistic and sustainable development of the Emirate.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world's lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 50,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by 'A'-range credit ratings for 15+ years from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE's highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK's universal appeal.

About Heart of RAK:

Conceptualized, developed and managed by Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Heart of RAK is an interactive digital brand aimed at promoting the unique offerings and strategic advantages of Ras Al Khaimah as a leading global destination for livability. The content generated by Heart of RAK capitalizes on key factors that make the Emirate an attractive place to live and work, while actively highlighting the collective initiatives being undertaken to enhance the quality of life in Ras Al Khaimah. Heart of RAK was created to nurture a keen sense of community and facilitate the seamless integration of newcomers by providing them with all the knowledge and information they need to settle and thrive here. The comprehensive content platform offers a wealth of information on Ras Al Khaimah's lifestyle, tourism and business environments, from its thriving local communities and educational institutions to the wide range of accommodation, shopping, dining and entertainment options found across the Emirate. With a dedicated website and an active, engaging social media presence, Heart of RAK delivers accurate, verified and up-to-the-minute information, while the user-friendly interface ensures easy navigation through a diverse range of content, including government announcements and local news, family friendly activities and event coverage, in addition to a comprehensive guide to Ras Al Khaimah's rich culture, history and traditions, all set against the backdrop of its stunning natural environment.

About AURAK:

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university offering a comprehensive portfolio of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education, innovation, and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens and leaders in their fields. Through strategic partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides unparalleled opportunities for international exposure, research collaboration, and real-world learning.