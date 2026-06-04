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Critical Infrastructure Facility Damaged In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Region

Critical Infrastructure Facility Damaged In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Region


2026-06-04 01:36:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the enemy once again attacked the Odesa region with strike drones. A critical infrastructure facility was damaged," Kiper said.

Read also: Russian drone attack in Odesa region injures two men, damages civilian infrastructure

According to him, a warehouse and equipment were also damaged. The fire that broke out was promptly extinguished by emergency services. No casualties were reported.

Earlier reports said that two people were injured in the Odesa region during a Russian drone attack overnight on June 3.

Photo credit: Odesa Regional Military Administration

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