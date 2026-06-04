South Korea Edge El Salvador 1-0 In Final World Cup Warm-Up

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #World Cup 2026 AFP

Provo, United States: South Korea kept up their momentum ahead of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over El Salvador on Wednesday in their final friendly before the tournament begins next week.

Lee Dong-gyeong scored 10 minutes into the second half at their training base in Utah to give South Korea their second straight friendly win following a 5-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago last week.

Captain Son Heung-min started on the bench and came on five minutes after Lee had given South Korea the lead with a curling, left-footed free-kick.

The 33-year-old Son, who has faced growing questions about his faltering form after scoring only twice for his club Los Angeles FC this season, scored twice against Trinidad and Tobago.

It took his international tally to 56 goals in 144 games, two short of Cha Bum-kun's South Korea record.

South Korea will face the Czech Republic, South Africa and co-hosts Mexico in Group A and begin their campaign against the Czechs in Guadalajara on June 11.