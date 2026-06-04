Lies And Lapses In Murder Investigation Land Officer Behind Bars

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A Sessions Court in Peshawar has sentenced Investigation Officer Hidayatullah to 10 years in prison for gross negligence in the investigation of a murder case and for giving false testimony. After announcing the verdict, the court also ordered his immediate transfer to Central Jail Peshawar.

The case against Investigation Officer Hidayatullah was heard by Additional District and Sessions Judge Imtiaz Ali. According to the court's judgment, the accused failed to send crucial digital evidence to a forensic laboratory during the investigation of the murder case, adversely affecting the inquiry process.

The court ruled that the investigation officer not only showed negligence in conducting the investigation but also provided false testimony before the court.

According to the judgment, the accused admitted during the proceedings that statements of eyewitnesses in the murder case had not been recorded, which is considered a serious lapse in the investigation process.

Rejecting the accused's defense, the court observed that his conduct amounted to obstructing the course of justice. The judgment stated that law enforcement officials are expected to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity; therefore, such negligence and false testimony cannot be overlooked.

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The court convicted Hidayatullah under Sections 193 and 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment. The judgment further noted that discouraging such conduct is necessary to uphold the interests of justice and prevent similar incidents in the future.

According to the prosecution, the accused also attempted to flee during the framing of charges; however, the relevant authorities acted promptly and thwarted the attempt. Following the conviction, the court ordered his immediate transfer to Central Jail Peshawar.