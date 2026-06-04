Qatar To Empower Future Tech Leaders Through High-Impact Cyber Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), represented by the National Cyber Security Academy, yesterday announced the opening of registration for the 3rd Summer Cyber Youth Camp 2026.

This specialised initiative, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, is designed to empower young minds across Qatar.

On its social media handles, NCSA emphasised that the programme targets students aged 13 to 17 years from both public and private schools, offering them a unique opportunity to build critical digital defense skills during the upcoming summer break. The camp is structured to accommodate the distinct needs of its participants. The daily schedule is divided by gender, with dedicated morning sessions for female students and afternoon sessions for male students.

The programme will span 20 training days, running from July 12 to August 6, 2026. Participants will follow an intensive learning schedule of 5 hours of training per day for each cohort, ensuring a rigorous and immersive educational experience.

The primary objective of the camp is to cultivate the technical and cybersecurity capabilities of the younger generation.

Through a well-rounded and comprehensive training curriculum, the programme covers the fundamental principles of cybersecurity, digital safety, and awareness regarding ever-evolving cyber risks and threats.

To bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application, the academy has structured the camp activities to include intensive theoretical lectures delivered in both Arabic and English.

Additionally, the itinerary features diverse practical exercises, specialised interactive workshops, and field visits, providing students with a holistic view of the technology and cybersecurity sectors.

To maintain a high standard of engagement and learning quality, the National Cyber Security Academy has outlined specific prerequisites for enrollment.

Prospective candidates must successfully pass an initial test assessing their foundational understanding of cybersecurity concepts and principles.

Furthermore, applicants must guarantee full-time commitment to attending the daily camp schedule and actively participating across all planned activities.

Selected students are also required to possess a personal laptop computer to utilise throughout the entire duration of the training camp.

NCSA encouraged all interested and eligible students from public and private schools to seize this development opportunity.

Registration is currently open and can be completed online via the dedicated application form link provided by the academy.

NCSA further noted that the deadline for submitting applications is June 30, 2026.