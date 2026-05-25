7 Common Items That Could Void Your Home Insurance During A Claim

MENAFN - Everybody Loves Your Money) As great as a backyard swimming pool is, it could void your home insruance during a claim – Shutterstock

Home insurance feels like a safety net until an adjuster starts asking uncomfortable questions after disaster strikes. Many homeowners assume their policy covers every mishap automatically, but insurance companies love details, exclusions, and fine print. One seemingly harmless item sitting in a garage, backyard, or spare bedroom can suddenly become the reason a claim gets denied. That shock hits especially hard after a fire, theft, flood, or injury already turned life upside down.

Insurance companies calculate risk carefully, and certain possessions increase liability, danger, or repair costs dramatically. Some items require special riders, updated disclosures, or safety precautions that many homeowners never consider. A trampoline might look like innocent fun, while a neglected dog breed restriction or outdated wiring could quietly place a policy in jeopardy. Homeowners who know these risks ahead of time can avoid painful surprises and protect both their homes and finances.

1. Trampolines Can Send Insurance Costs Flying

A backyard trampoline practically screams“high liability risk” to insurance companies. Emergency room visits tied to trampoline injuries remain surprisingly common, especially among children and teenagers. Many insurers either refuse coverage entirely or require homeowners to install safety nets, locking gates, and ground anchors before approving coverage. If someone gets hurt during a backyard gathering and the homeowner failed to disclose the trampoline, the insurance company could reject the liability claim outright.

Some homeowners try to avoid higher premiums by simply not mentioning the trampoline at all. That gamble can backfire fast because insurers often inspect properties through satellite imagery, drones, or routine evaluations. Claims investigators also look closely at whether homeowners violated policy terms through nondisclosure. A single backyard purchase could ultimately cost thousands in uncovered medical bills or legal expenses if the insurer determines the homeowner concealed the risk.

2. Certain Dog Breeds Raise Major Red Flags

Dogs provide companionship, security, and endless entertainment, but some breeds trigger insurance concerns immediately. Insurers often maintain restricted breed lists that include pit bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, wolf hybrids, and several others. Even a dog with zero aggressive history can create policy complications because insurers base decisions on statistical liability data rather than personality. Dog bite claims cost insurance companies hundreds of millions annually, making this issue a constant concern.

Homeowners who fail to disclose a restricted breed risk denied claims if an incident occurs. Some insurers cancel policies completely after discovering an undisclosed dog during inspections or claims investigations. Even friendly pets can create financial headaches if delivery drivers, guests, or neighbors report injuries. Responsible homeowners should review policy language carefully and verify coverage before bringing home a new pet that might trigger restrictions.

3. Old Electrical Wiring Creates Dangerous Problems

Older homes charm buyers with vintage architecture and character, but aging electrical systems often terrify insurers. Knob-and-tube wiring, aluminum wiring, or outdated breaker panels significantly increase fire risk. Insurance companies know electrical fires cause devastating damage, so many require upgrades before issuing or renewing policies. Homeowners who ignore known electrical hazards may face denied claims after a fire investigation uncovers neglected systems.

Many people discover these problems only after purchasing an older property. A home inspector may mention outdated wiring casually, but insurers take those warnings far more seriously. Some policies specifically exclude damages tied to neglected maintenance or undisclosed hazards. Spending money on modern electrical upgrades may feel painful initially, yet it often protects homeowners from catastrophic losses and future insurance battles.

4. Home Businesses Can Void Residential Coverage

The rise of remote work and side hustles transformed spare bedrooms into offices, warehouses, and mini studios across America. Unfortunately, standard homeowners insurance policies rarely cover business-related equipment, inventory, or liability issues fully. Selling products online, storing customer inventory, or operating a daycare from home can create insurance problems quickly. Many homeowners never realize their side business changes their property's risk profile substantially.

Imagine a customer slipping on icy steps during a pickup order or expensive business equipment getting destroyed in a fire. A standard home insurance policy may reject those claims because the homeowner operated a business without proper disclosure. Insurance companies typically require separate business coverage or policy endorsements for commercial activities conducted at home. Failing to update the policy can leave entrepreneurs exposed financially at the exact moment they need protection most.

5. Aggressive Swimming Pool Setups Increase Liability

Swimming pools already raise insurance premiums, but certain setups create even bigger issues. Diving boards, slides, inadequate fencing, or missing safety gates can violate policy conditions. Insurance companies view pools as“attractive nuisances,” meaning they naturally attract children and visitors who may face injury risks. A pool accident involving a neighbor or guest can lead to lawsuits with massive financial consequences.

Homeowners sometimes install upgrades themselves without informing their insurer afterward. That oversight creates trouble because policy terms often require homeowners to maintain specific safety standards. Claims investigators carefully examine whether pool areas complied with local codes and policy requirements during accidents. Something as simple as a broken gate latch or missing fence lock could influence whether coverage applies during a liability claim.

6. Wood-Burning Stoves Often Require Special Approval

Wood-burning stoves create cozy winter vibes, but insurers see fire hazards first. Improper installation, poor ventilation, or neglected chimney maintenance dramatically increase house fire risks. Many insurance companies require professional installation documentation and annual inspections before approving coverage involving wood stoves. Some policies exclude claims entirely if homeowners installed stoves themselves without permits or inspections.

Creosote buildup inside chimneys causes thousands of residential fires every year. Insurance investigators frequently check maintenance records after fire claims involving fireplaces or stoves. Homeowners who skipped inspections or ignored maintenance recommendations may struggle to secure coverage afterward. That rustic heating upgrade can quickly become a financial disaster if safety standards fall short during a claim investigation.

7. Vacant Homes Trigger Serious Insurance Issues

An empty house creates far more risk than many homeowners realize. Vacant properties attract vandals, squatters, thieves, and unnoticed maintenance problems like burst pipes or roof leaks. Most standard homeowners policies limit or exclude coverage if a property sits vacant for a certain period, often 30 to 60 days. People who inherit homes, travel for extended periods, or leave houses empty during renovations commonly overlook this rule.

A burst pipe inside an unoccupied home can cause enormous damage before anyone notices. Insurance companies often deny claims tied to prolonged vacancies because empty homes lack regular monitoring and upkeep. Homeowners planning long absences should contact their insurer proactively to discuss vacant-home endorsements or temporary policy adjustments. That quick phone call could prevent a denied claim worth tens of thousands of dollars later.

Small Details Can Lead to Expensive Insurance Surprises

Home insurance protects homeowners best when policies match reality accurately. Many denied claims stem not from dishonesty, but from simple assumptions and overlooked details. Items like trampolines, pools, wood stoves, and home businesses may seem harmless until an insurance adjuster starts reviewing paperwork after an accident. Staying proactive, updating disclosures, and reviewing policies annually can prevent devastating financial surprises later.

What surprising item around the house do you think causes the most insurance claim problems? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!