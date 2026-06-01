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SOCAR, Kazmunaygas Discuss Cooperation During Baku Energy Week

SOCAR, Kazmunaygas Discuss Cooperation During Baku Energy Week


2026-06-01 06:37:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. As part of Baku Energy Week, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov, Trend reports.

The meeting highlighted the successful development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and the parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of collaboration between SOCAR and KazMunayGas.

During the talks, the sides discussed the implementation of the project for transporting Kazakh oil through the territory of Azerbaijan and reviewed the progress achieved in this area.

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Trend News Agency

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