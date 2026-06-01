Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Stocks Close Mixed As Wall Street Gains Crude Prices Surge

US Stocks Close Mixed As Wall Street Gains Crude Prices Surge


2026-06-01 06:38:27
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, June 1 (Petra) -- US stock indexes closed mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging up 46 points to close at 51,078.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 114 points to finish at 27,086, while the broader S&P 500 index gained around 20 points to close at 7,600.

Meanwhile, US crude prices surged, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rising about $5 to settle at $92.45 per barrel.

//Petra// AF

MENAFN01062026000117011021ID1111196037



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search