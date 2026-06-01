US Stocks Close Mixed As Wall Street Gains Crude Prices Surge
New York, June 1 (Petra) -- US stock indexes closed mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging up 46 points to close at 51,078.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 114 points to finish at 27,086, while the broader S&P 500 index gained around 20 points to close at 7,600.
Meanwhile, US crude prices surged, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rising about $5 to settle at $92.45 per barrel.
//Petra// AF
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