US Stocks Close Mixed As Wall Street Gains Crude Prices Surge

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, June 1 (Petra) -- US stock indexes closed mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging up 46 points to close at 51,078.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 114 points to finish at 27,086, while the broader S&P 500 index gained around 20 points to close at 7,600.

Meanwhile, US crude prices surged, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rising about $5 to settle at $92.45 per barrel.

//Petra// AF