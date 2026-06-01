Bahrain To Collect 'Loyalty And Support' Documents For National Archive After Iranian Attacks

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Bahrain Ministry of Information has announced that it will collect and preserve documents of loyalty and support issued by institutions, organisations, entities and community groups across the country.

The documents, according to the Bahrain News Agency, "reflect expressions of loyalty and support to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, including support for the efforts of the government led by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister."

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The initiative aims to preserve these documents as a sign of loyalty and also to highlight national heritage and "the deep-rooted relationship between the leadership and the people throughout the Kingdom's history."

The documentation will also record Bahrain's position during the Iranian attacks and make them available to future generations.

The ministry will collect these documents at the main gate of its headquarters from June 1 to 10, daily from 8am to 2pm, it said. All submitted materials will undergo documentation and preservation procedures in accordance with approved professional standards.

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