Drone Control Over Roads In Crimea Can Be Bigger Problem For Ordinary Russians Than For Military - Navy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a television interview by Dmitry Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to him, the Russians are now relying for their main logistical load on the so-called "land corridor," which has a major drawback: its relative proximity to the line of combat contact.

"Accordingly, at some point they had to start being hit there, and that moment has finally come. And for the Russians, this will be a problem, but mostly it will be a problem for ordinary Russians, for illegal tourists heading to Ukrainian Crimea or directly for those who are permanently in Crimea, because such logistics are vulnerable," Pletenchuk explained.

The Navy spokesman expressed confidence that Russian military personnel will continue transporting goods despite losses, which is also normal practice for the Russians.

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"They simply need to understand at some point that the percentage of fuel tankers that do not make it there is higher than those that do. Then they will start to feel the consequences. But ordinary residents of Crimea - and the not-so-ordinary ones who moved there, as they say in Russia - are already feeling the problems and even posting about them online, which is, in principle, quite risky on Russian territory," he said.

Asked whether the Russians are trying to step up their air defenses in response and unblock the land supply corridor, Pletenchuk noted that it takes quite a long time to react to new threats and challenges.

"That is how it has always worked. These are the realities of any war. And when you find such a master key that can unlock certain possibilities, your enemy has to spend some time trying to neutralize it. And the threat we created for the Russians, including on this logistics route to Dzhankoi, will be quite difficult to neutralize," the spokesman said.

He explained that this tool is quite broad and quite mobile, etc.

"So they are facing a serious challenge right now, and I am not sure they will be able to make any truly significant impact on it at least during this summer," Pletenchuk said.

As Ukrinform reported, Captain 2nd Rank Andrii Ryzhenko, former deputy chief of staff of the Ukrainian Navy, said that Ukrainian maritime drones and strikes on Russia's Black Sea Fleet are effectively changing the world's perception of modern naval warfare, and that after Ukraine's operations, large navies can no longer feel untouchable even at their own bases.