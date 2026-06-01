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Trump Says Talks With Iran Continue At 'Rapid Pace'

Trump Says Talks With Iran Continue At 'Rapid Pace'


2026-06-01 06:42:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The US President Donald Trump said that the negotiations with Iran are continuing at a“rapid pace”.

His social media comments appeared to contradict an earlier report by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, which said Tehran was suspending talks with Washington over Israel's attacks on Lebanon.

There has been no official comment from Iran.

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The Peninsula

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