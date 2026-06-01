Son Of Ashrafieh Gunman Arrested After Attempting To Flee One Victim Dies Of Injuries

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The son of a gunman involved in a shooting incident in the Ashrafieh area of Amman has been arrested after attempting to flee and evade authorities, a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said on Monday.

The spokesperson said the arrest came as part of ongoing investigations into the shooting. He added that the suspect had assisted his father and had also opened fire during the altercation.

The spokesperson also confirmed that one of the people injured in the incident, who had been hospitalized in critical condition, died from his injuries.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

//Petra// AF