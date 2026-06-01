ASE, Abu Dhabi Exchange Launch Electronic Trading Link

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Capital Market (JMC) institutions, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), on Monday officially launched the electronic linkage between the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) and ADX through the TABADUL platform, marking a new step towards greater regional financial market integration.

The launch ceremony brought together Chairman of ADX Ghannam Al Mazrouei, ADX Group CEO Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) Imad Abu Haltam, ASE CEO Mazen Al Wathaifi, Securities Depository Centre (SDC) CEO Sarah Tarawneh, Muscat Stock Exchange Chief Operating Officer Bader Al Hinai, as well as representatives of Jordanian banks, brokerage firms, capital market institutions and media organisations.

The activation of the electronic link forms part of broader efforts to strengthen strategic economic cooperation between Jordan and the UAE and aligns with regional initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity and integration among Arab financial markets.

The linkage enables investors to access and trade in both markets through licensed brokerage firms, helping to expand the investor base and increase access to investment opportunities.

Speaking to The Jordan Times, ASE CEO Mazen Al Wathaifi described the launch as a significant milestone in Jordanian-Emirati economic cooperation.

“The launch of this platform marks a new milestone in the strategic partnership between Jordan and the UAE, particularly in the economic sector, where cooperation between the two countries has become a model for Arab integration,” Al Wathaifi said.

He expressed optimism that participation in the regional platform would attract additional Arab and foreign investment to the ASE and broaden its investor base.

Al Wathaifi noted that the initiative represents only the beginning of a wider regional effort, pointing out that several Arab and international exchanges have already joined the platform, with more expected to follow.

“The platform will help enhance market liquidity, increase investment flows and support our strategic objective of promoting the Jordanian capital market,” he said.

He also highlighted the positive performance of the ASE, attributing it to improvements in Jordan's investment environment and the resilience of the national economy despite ongoing regional geopolitical challenges.

“Jordan's economy has demonstrated its ability to overcome challenges, earning positive assessments from international institutions such as Fitch Ratings, Standard & Poor's, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank,” Al Wathaifi said.

He added that listed companies continue to deliver strong financial results, with the exchange recording one of the highest levels of corporate profits in its history.

For her part, SDC CEO Sarah Tarawneh said the launch represents a major advancement in the development of Arab capital market infrastructure and efforts to strengthen regional integration.

Tarawneh noted that the platform provides investors with an integrated framework for executing trades between the two markets efficiently and flexibly, supported by advanced clearing, settlement and pre- and post-trade services.

“The system complies with the highest standards of accuracy, reliability and security, enhancing investor confidence and supporting the efficiency of cross-market trading operations,” she said.

On the sidelines of the event, officials rang the opening bell of the ASE trading session to mark the official launch of the electronic linkage and the execution of the first transaction through the platform.

Launched by ADX in 2022, the Tabadul platform is designed to connect participating exchanges and facilitate mutual market access through brokerage firms, enabling investors to benefit from investment opportunities across member markets within an integrated regulatory and operational framework.

Current members of the platform include the Muscat Stock Exchange, Bahrain Bourse, Astana International Exchange, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Armenia Stock Exchange, Amman Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The launch follows the signing of an electronic linkage agreement in Abu Dhabi in December 2024 between the ASE, the Securities Depository Centre and ADX through the Tabadul platform. The agreement aims to enhance cooperation, improve market efficiency and expand investment opportunities for investors in both countries.