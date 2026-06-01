Drug-Addicted Youth Are Victims, Not Criminals: J & K LG

Says Every Rupee Spent On Drugs Fuels Terror

'923 FIRs Registered & Over 1,000 Peddlers Arrested'

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday gave an emotional and people-centric push to the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan, describing himself as“a member of your family” while assuring full support of the administration in the fight against drug addiction and narcotics abuse across the Union Territory.

Leading the Drug-Free J&K Padyatra in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Sinha said the anti-drug campaign launched 51 days ago had evolved into a mass movement that has united people across Jammu and Kashmir in a shared mission to free their villages and towns from the menace of drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I stand before you not only as your Lieutenant Governor but as a member of your family who shares your pain, your struggles, and your dream of a safe, empowered and drug-free Jammu Kashmir,” Sinha said while addressing a public gathering at Laroo Bus Stand.

The Lieutenant Governor said the campaign now belongs to the people and has witnessed active participation from parents, teachers, religious leaders, young volunteers, educational institutions and civil society groups.

“This campaign belongs to the people. Parents, teachers, religious leaders and young volunteers have stood shoulder to shoulder with the administration. The road ahead is long. The fight against drugs will take sustained effort, constant alertness and unity. We must remain steadfast. We must encourage our young people, protect our families and strengthen our communities,” he said.

Reflecting on the beginning of the campaign, Sinha said that what started as a small spark of change had transformed into a powerful movement across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Fifty-one days ago, people of Jammu and Kashmir kindled a spark of change. Today, with massive public participation, that spark has become a fierce flame of hope, courage and resolve,” he said.

Linking the anti-drug campaign to the larger security landscape, the Lieutenant Governor said narcotics trafficking was directly connected to terrorism and extremist activities.

“This campaign is striking directly at the financial backbone of terrorism. Every rupee spent on drugs fuels extremist violence, and narco-terrorists survive on that blood money. By halting the drug trade, we cut off the lifeline that sustains terror networks,” he said.

Sinha urged people to view the anti-drug drive not merely as a public health initiative but as a critical component of national security.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want people of Jammu and Kashmir to remember that this is not only a public-health struggle, but also a fight for national security. When we choke off drug smuggling, we weaken those who seek to destabilise our nation, spill the blood of innocent people and divert our youth from the path of progress,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said Jammu and Kashmir had suffered for decades from both terrorism and the growing threat of narcotics, which had gradually trapped many young people.

He said the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020 marked a turning point in the fight against drugs and was followed by intensified efforts in Jammu and Kashmir from 2021 onward.

“In 2021, I pledged a fear-free and drug-free Jammu Kashmir so that the shadows of drugs and terror that once loomed over our youth could be banished entirely. Today, I can say with confidence that the chains that once trapped our youth in the dark web of drugs are breaking apart, link by link, day by day,” he said.

Highlighting the government's crackdown on narcotics networks, Sinha said coordinated operations involving police, security agencies and civil administration had intensified over the past several weeks.

Read Also 1,000+ Arrested As Anti-Narcotics Drive Hits 50-Day Mark In J&K Counter Historical Distortions & Strengthen India's Narrative: J&K LG

“Over the past 51 days we have carried out extensive, coordinated operations against narco-terrorists and drug traffickers. With a whole-of-government approach we are dismantling networks that had become entrenched. Raids have targeted smugglers and peddlers in villages and towns, supply chains have been broken and narco-terrorists have been exposed,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also stressed the humanitarian dimension of the anti-drug campaign, saying those struggling with addiction should be treated with dignity and compassion.

“The youth addicted to drugs have the right to live their lives with dignity. They should not be viewed as criminals. They are real victims and must be treated with respect, compassion and care,” he said.

He said the administration would strengthen rehabilitation infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir and ensure that modern de-addiction and rehabilitation facilities become available in every district.

Sinha said a comprehensive rehabilitation policy had also been prepared in consultation with experts to support treatment, recovery and social reintegration of those affected by addiction.

“In order to save the lives of those affected by addiction, both emotional and material support are necessary and every possible effort has to be made,” he said.

Listing the achievements of the campaign, the Lieutenant Governor said 923 FIRs had been registered against drug traffickers during the past 51 days, while more than 1,000 drug smugglers and peddlers had been arrested across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said over 55 major traffickers had been detained under PIT-NDPS provisions, 668 driving licences had been cancelled and recommendations had been made for the revocation of 124 passports linked to narcotics offences.

“The police are continuously acting against drug peddlers. This is a difficult and ongoing process,” he said.

Acknowledging that the challenge could not be overcome overnight, Sinha said the 100-day campaign was intended to generate awareness, strengthen public participation and build a collective resolve against drug abuse.

“We know Jammu and Kashmir cannot become addiction-free in just 100 days. But this campaign was started to build awareness and strengthen the collective resolve of society so that people, police and administration work together against drugs,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor asserted that the anti-drug drive would continue until narcotics networks were completely uprooted from the region.

“As long as even one group involved in drugs exists in Jammu and Kashmir, this campaign will continue,” he added.