Drone Surveillance, Highway Security Key To 2026 Amarnath Yatra

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Top civil and police officials on Monday reviewed security and logistical arrangements for the forthcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, with authorities stepping up preparations to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the 57-day pilgrimage beginning July 3.

The pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine is scheduled to commence simultaneously from the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The yatra will conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

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Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, conducted separate inspections and review meetings to assess preparedness at key locations associated with the pilgrimage.

At Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu, the main base camp for pilgrims, the Divisional Commissioner inspected registration counters, RFID centres, accommodation facilities, sanitation arrangements, healthcare infrastructure and security measures.

Kumar said the visit was aimed at reviewing on-ground preparedness and ensuring that all arrangements are completed well before the commencement of the pilgrimage.

“All necessary arrangements are being put in place at Bhagwati Nagar. Registration facilities, RFID services, health infrastructure and sanitation arrangements were thoroughly inspected,” he said.

He said discussions were held with concerned departments to ensure timely completion of works and seamless management of pilgrim facilities.

Officials said Kumar had earlier fixed June 10 as the deadline for completion of various infrastructure and service-related works at the base camp, including whitewashing, establishment of bus ticket booking counters, langars, cloakrooms, accommodation units, washrooms and lighting arrangements.

Directions have also been issued for ensuring adequate drinking water supply, sanitation facilities and langar services. Authorities have additionally been asked to establish a convenience store, provide prepaid SIM card facilities and install German hangars for pilgrims.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department has been directed to conduct a comprehensive fire safety audit, while the Public Works Department has been tasked with blacktopping roads within and around the camp area. The Power Development Department has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, adequate illumination and backup power arrangements.

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Meanwhile, IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti reviewed security arrangements and deployment plans for security forces across key transit points and lodgement centres.

The IGP stressed the importance of proper lighting at all lodgement centres and directed officers to strictly enforce yatra cut-off timings and security protocols.

Tuti also inspected security and facilitation arrangements in Kathua and Samba districts, directing officers to maintain heightened vigilance and strengthen surveillance mechanisms along the pilgrimage route.

At Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, he inspected the base camp, reception centres and lodgement facilities, reviewing CCTV coverage, access control systems, frisking procedures, traffic management plans and other pilgrim-related amenities.

A security review meeting was later held at the District Police Lines in Kathua, where Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma briefed officers on convoy management, deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs), surveillance measures and emergency response plans.

The IGP emphasised strict adherence to security procedures and directed personnel to maintain a professional and pilgrim-friendly approach throughout the yatra period.

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DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range Shridhar Patil instructed officers to regularly inspect langars and lodgement centres and maintain close surveillance on suspicious activities and individuals.

In Samba district, SSP Anuj Kumar briefed the IGP on preparedness measures and ongoing coordination among agencies involved in the pilgrimage.

During the review, Tuti stressed close coordination among the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), intelligence agencies and Punjab Police to ensure a secure and hassle-free pilgrimage.

Officials were directed to intensify drone surveillance, deploy dog squads for anti-sabotage checks at sensitive locations, langars and lodgement centres, and strengthen real-time monitoring systems.

Security forces have also been asked to enhance surveillance along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway and in border areas through round-the-clock domination, naka checking and area patrolling to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims during the yatra.

Authorities said preparations are progressing as scheduled and all departments have been directed to complete pending works well before the arrival of the first batch of pilgrims next month.