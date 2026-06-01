BJP To Launch 15-Day Grassroots Blitz As Modi Govt Completes 12-Yrs In Office (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) A crucial meeting of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers and grassroots workers concluded at the party's headquarters extension in New Delhi, charting a comprehensive roadmap for massive organisational expansion and public outreach.

Presided over by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, the high-level brainstorming session focused on capitalising on a historic milestone, the completion of 12 successful years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

The party will launch a nationwide grassroots outreach campaign from 5 to 21 June to mark 12 years of the Modi government. Coinciding with World Environment Day and International Yoga Day, party leaders will tour villages to highlight governance achievements and social welfare schemes. Leaders will also engage 100 influential voters per Assembly constituency for feedback. The drive will conclude just before 23 June, which the party will observe nationwide as Balidan Diwas.

The primary agenda of the conclave centred on devising sophisticated, wide-reaching strategies to effectively disseminate information regarding the government's major achievements and public welfare schemes directly to citizens.

As part of the proceedings, the leadership conducted a rigorous performance review highlighting the unprecedented expansion of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments, which now govern across 22 states of the country. This statistical milestone was cited as a testament to the party's ever-growing organisational influence and deep-seated political footprint across diverse geographies.

A major portion of the deliberation was dedicated to fortifying the party's structural foundation. Special emphasis was placed on further strengthening the organisation down to the absolute grassroots, the booth level.

National President Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders analysed operational mechanisms and introduced new methodologies to make day-to-day party operations more effective. These systemic changes were heavily informed by direct feedback and suggestions from field workers, ensuring a bottom-up approach to party governance.

Looking toward future demographics, the BJP leadership drafted extensive plans to bring a vast wave of young people into the organisational fold, explicitly outlining frameworks to entrust them with vital leadership responsibilities early in their political careers.

Similarly, with women's empowerment firmly established as a non-negotiable priority for the party, the committee discussed concrete measures to substantially increase women's active participation and executive leadership across all party tiers.

The strategy session also addressed inclusivity and professional engagement. Detailed plans were approved to expand the party's reach among Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, ensuring their enhanced participation in organisational decision-making.

Furthermore, the party is set to launch specialised campaigns to engage distinct professional groups, including doctors, engineers, and lawyers, to leverage their technical expertise for policy formulation and community development.

Concluding the session, the National President provided definitive guidance to the assembled office-bearers and workers.

He urged them to transform into active catalysts for organisational expansion, emphasising that booth-level empowerment and broadening outreach to previously untapped segments of society are vital to sustaining the party's momentum.

He concluded by emphasising that workers must remain relentless in bringing new sections of society into the party fold and ensuring that all upcoming public outreach programmes are flawlessly executed on the ground.