Sybiha: Ukraine In NATO Is More Beneficial For Europe's Security Than Outside It

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement during the international Architecture of Security Forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Sybiha outlined several key conclusions and priorities for the future.

"First. We must permanently entrench in our thinking the paradigm that security comes first," Sybiha said.

According to him, any economic agreement, infrastructure project, or strategic dependency must be assessed primarily through the lens of security.

"Second. There can be no alternative to Ukraine's full membership in the European Union. And similarly, allies will sooner or later have to realize that Ukraine in NATO is the most economically efficient and security-rational model for the future of Europe. It is better for them to have Ukraine in NATO than outside it," Sybiha said.

As a third priority, Sybiha highlighted reform of international security institutions.

"We are not going to gift Russia the UN or the OSCE. We have step-by-step proposals for reforming the OSCE, the IAEA, and other institutions. This could be the first step toward a broader rethinking of the entire international security system, including the UN Security Council," he said.

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In this context, he stressed that "an aggressor with veto power in the Security Council is a verdict for our entire security system."

Sybiha also stressed that the international community must not only define the terms of future agreements with the aggressor but also clearly understand the mechanisms for responding to violations.

"Detente policy ended in war. Only deterrence can restore peace. Today, security is a resource whose price increases every day. And Ukraine has already become one of the key producers of this resource in the world," he said.