403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korean Activist Arrests After Israeli Interception of Gaza Aid Flotilla
(MENAFN) A South Korean activist has reportedly been detained following an Israeli Navy operation targeting a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla, according to reports.
The flotilla was said to include dozens of activists from multiple countries, with participants reportedly coming from 39 nations, including Turkey, Germany, the United States, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Algeria, Indonesia, Morocco, France, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia, Oman, and New Zealand.
Reports indicate that Israeli forces intercepted and attacked the Global Sumud aid flotilla while it was operating in international waters near the Greek island of Crete between April 29 and April 30.
The incident is part of a broader pattern of confrontations involving maritime aid missions attempting to reach Gaza, with organizers frequently accusing Israeli forces of blocking humanitarian deliveries, while Israel has consistently justified such actions on security grounds.
No further official details were immediately available regarding the condition of detainees or the full scope of the operation.
The flotilla was said to include dozens of activists from multiple countries, with participants reportedly coming from 39 nations, including Turkey, Germany, the United States, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Algeria, Indonesia, Morocco, France, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia, Oman, and New Zealand.
Reports indicate that Israeli forces intercepted and attacked the Global Sumud aid flotilla while it was operating in international waters near the Greek island of Crete between April 29 and April 30.
The incident is part of a broader pattern of confrontations involving maritime aid missions attempting to reach Gaza, with organizers frequently accusing Israeli forces of blocking humanitarian deliveries, while Israel has consistently justified such actions on security grounds.
No further official details were immediately available regarding the condition of detainees or the full scope of the operation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment