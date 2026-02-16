403
Finland Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution After Talks in Israel
(MENAFN) Elina Valtonen, Finland’s Foreign Minister, reiterated Helsinki’s backing for a two-state solution following talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Jerusalem.
“I reaffirmed Finland's support for regional stability and securing a path towards the two-state solution,” Valtonen posted on X on Sunday after the discussions.
She said the meeting focused on bilateral relations “based on decades of exchanges at all levels, from decision-makers to citizens,” as well as regional security concerns, Gaza, and the West Bank. “I emphasized the urgent needs of the civilian population in Gaza and the importance of unhindered access of humanitarian aid,” she added.
Valtonen also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, highlighting a broad range of topics including Finland-Israel economic cooperation, ongoing dialogue, and strong bilateral ties. “I welcomed the second phase of the Peace Plan, which will hopefully pave the way for stability in the area,” she said.
Her visit is set to continue on Monday with a planned meeting in Ramallah with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa.
The meetings follow a ceasefire that ended Israel’s two-year war, which began on Oct. 8, 2023.
Palestinian authorities report more than 72,000 Palestinians killed, over 171,000 wounded, and severe damage to 90% of civilian infrastructure. The UN estimates reconstruction costs at roughly $70 billion.
