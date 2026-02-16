Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Finland Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution After Talks in Israel

Finland Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution After Talks in Israel


2026-02-16 08:01:33
(MENAFN) Elina Valtonen, Finland’s Foreign Minister, reiterated Helsinki’s backing for a two-state solution following talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Jerusalem.

“I reaffirmed Finland's support for regional stability and securing a path towards the two-state solution,” Valtonen posted on X on Sunday after the discussions.

She said the meeting focused on bilateral relations “based on decades of exchanges at all levels, from decision-makers to citizens,” as well as regional security concerns, Gaza, and the West Bank. “I emphasized the urgent needs of the civilian population in Gaza and the importance of unhindered access of humanitarian aid,” she added.

Valtonen also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, highlighting a broad range of topics including Finland-Israel economic cooperation, ongoing dialogue, and strong bilateral ties. “I welcomed the second phase of the Peace Plan, which will hopefully pave the way for stability in the area,” she said.

Her visit is set to continue on Monday with a planned meeting in Ramallah with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa.

The meetings follow a ceasefire that ended Israel’s two-year war, which began on Oct. 8, 2023.

Palestinian authorities report more than 72,000 Palestinians killed, over 171,000 wounded, and severe damage to 90% of civilian infrastructure. The UN estimates reconstruction costs at roughly $70 billion.

MENAFN16022026000045017640ID1110746704



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search