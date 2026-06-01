WWF And Seiko Epson Advance International Partnership To Conserve Forests

WWF and Seiko Epson Corporation today launched the second phase of their International Corporate Partnership. Over the next three years, building on past collaboration, both organizations plan to strengthen their activities in support of“Nature Positive[i], the international goal of halting biodiversity loss and shifting toward restoration by 2030.

This collaboration marked the first international corporate partnership between WWF and a Japanese company in the electronics and precision instruments sector. The company also began efforts to address its environmental footprint and help ensure a responsible supply of forest resources, becoming the first Asian company to join Forests Forward[ii], WWF's programme for private sector action on forests.

In Phase 1, which began in March 2023, Epson donated 240 million yen ($1.1m) to WWF over three years to support forest conservation activities, particularly in Southeast Asia and South America. These efforts supported early conservation progress across multiple landscapes, including initiatives to address deforestation pressures and strengthen habitat protection efforts.

Supporting forest conservation activities

In Phase 2, Epson will focus on supporting WWF-led forest conservation activities in Indonesia, Thailand, and Brazil, where deforestation pressures are particularly severe and which also have links to the company's business operations. Epson plans to donate 240 million yen over three years, matching contribution under Phase 1, to support efforts to conserve existing natural forests and accelerate restoration. WWF will implement initiatives aimed at protecting forest ecosystems, conserving biodiversity habitats and addressing the further loss of natural forests, which play a critical role in biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation.

Minimising environmental impacts of its business

Minimising the environmental impact of the supply chain has become increasingly important as a part of corporate sustainability efforts. For Epson, whose products include printers and other paper-using devices, the responsible use of forest resources is directly relevant to its business operations and essential for long-term business resilience, especially in the face of climate change and biodiversity loss. Together, with WWF, Epson has committed to strengthening responsible forest-resource use to help prevent deforestation and promote appropriate forest management. In this new phase, the company plans to formalise and implement its deforestation-free supply chain commitments, including improving traceability and engaging with suppliers, in line with requirements under the Accountability Framework initiative[i].

Message from the Representatives

Sadayosi Tobai, CEO of WWF Japan said:“ Our collaboration with Epson during Phase 1 served as an excellent example of how private companies can contribute to global forest conservation. In particular, their participation in Forests Forward – the first by an Asian company – demonstrated their leadership as a global enterprise. In Phase 2, we are confident that by paying closer attention to the multifaceted impacts that forest ecosystem conservation has on the environment, society, and the economy, we can jointly create value through our partnership to help regenerate the Earth”.

Junkichi Yoshida, President and CEO of Seiko Epson said:“ We are deeply honored to be moving our partnership with WWF into its second phase. The situation facing the world's forests continues to be challenging, and we recognize the importance of continuing to address these challenges and taking action. Through our efforts to date, we have reaffirmed the vital role that forest conservation plays in addressing biodiversity and climate change. Moving forward, we will continue to steadily advance our initiatives in collaboration with WWF toward a future where nature and people can coexist sustainably”.

[i] About Accountability Framework

The Accountability Framework initiative (Afi) is a global initiative that provides companies with a comprehensive roadmap for developing, implementing and monitoring initiatives aimed at responsible production and trade, particularly within agricultural and forestry supply chains. Accountability Framework is a set of common principles, definitions and guidelines designed to help companies eliminate deforestation, ecosystem conversion and human rights abuses from their supply chains.

[i] 1. About Nature Positive

An international goal to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 and shift from decline to recovery. At the 15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in 2022, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) was adopted, setting forth the international goal of achieving“Nature Positive” -that is,“urgent action to halt and reverse biodiversity loss to put nature on a path to recovery by 2030.”

[ii] About Forests Forward

Forests Forward is a signature WWF programme for corporate sustainability action in support of nature, climate, and people. WWF's local and global experts help companies unlock the power of forests to achieve ambitious goals with meaningful results.

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