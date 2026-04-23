Gold In Astrology: Which Zodiac Signs Should Avoid Wearing It And Why?

Gold is linked to Jupiter in astrology and is often seen as lucky. However, it may bring negative effects for some zodiac signs. Experts suggest understanding planetary influence before wearing gold jewellery.

Gold isn't just a valuable metal or a piece of jewellery; it holds a sacred place in our culture. In astrology, the planet Jupiter represents gold. But not all metals suit everyone. While gold brings luck to some zodiac signs, it can bring hardship to others. So, which signs should think twice before wearing gold? Let's find out.Venus is the ruling planet for the Taurus sign. According to astrology, Venus and Jupiter (the planet for gold) are enemies. Therefore, if Taurus people wear gold, their unnecessary expenses might increase, and it could disrupt their peace and happiness.Mercury is the ruling planet for this sign. The relationship between Mercury and Jupiter is not very friendly. If Gemini people wear gold, they might face losses in their business or trade. It's always better to get an expert's advice before wearing any gold item.Astrological texts say that Virgos might face problems in their married life if they wear gold. It can also have a negative impact on their health. For people of this sign, wearing silver is considered much more auspicious than gold.

Saturn is the ruling planet for Aquarius. There is no harmony between Saturn and Jupiter. If people of this sign wear gold, their work might get delayed, and the chances of increased mental stress are high. Disclaimer: This information is based on religious beliefs and astrology. Results can vary depending on an individual's personal horoscope.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.