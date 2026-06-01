National Team World Cup Matches To Be Broadcast On Giant Screens Across Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Youth announced on Monday that it will broadcast the national football team matches during its historic participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on giant screens in three youth cities across the Kingdom, in addition to screening all tournament matches at 60 youth centers nationwide.

Minister of Youth Raed Adwan said the initiative reflects the Royal directives and vision supporting young people and sports, as well as the efforts of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in promoting sports and supporting Jordanian fans.

He stressed the ministry's commitment to providing safe public spaces for young people and supporters of the national team to cheer on Jordan during its World Cup campaign.

The designated viewing venues for Jordan's matches will be the Arena Hall at Al Hussein Youth City in Amman, Aqaba Youth City, and the Gymnasium Hall at Al Hassan Youth City in Irbid.

All World Cup matches will also be broadcast at 60 youth centers across governorates, beginning with the tournament's opening ceremony on June 11.

//Petra// AF