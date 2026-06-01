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Sandisk Celebrates With Officially Licensed Products To Capture And Preserve Football History
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 1st June 2025 - Sandisk kicked off the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026TM today with the launch of its collection of officially licensed products. Purpose-built for what's set to be one of the most content-rich sporting events in history, the SANDISK® Official Licensed Product Collection for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM empowers fans, creators, and professionals alike to capture, preserve, and relive the most iconic moments from the world's biggest stage in sports.
Blending heritage with innovation, the design-led products honor host nations and iconic moments through whistle-inspired USB-CTM drives to SSDs in tournament colors and pro-level memory cards to capture history-making moments. Each product proudly bears official FIFA World Cup 2026TM licensing marks and host nation-inspired details, making them authentic pieces of football history.
“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to be one of the most captured, recorded, and shared sporting event in human history. Sandisk is proud to play a part in ensuring no moment is missed,” said Janet Allgaier, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at Sandisk.“With our officially licensed products, we're equipping the world's most passionate fans and creators with the tools to preserve their own piece of football history.”
The SANDISK® Official Licensed Product Collection for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM includes: the whistle-inspired SANDISK® USB-CTM Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026TM Edition, the SANDISK® Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026TM Edition. Each product is designed to deliver professional performance while serving as a commemorative piece of the tournament.
Key features across the products include:
Instant Transfers: The whistle-inspired SANDISK® USB-CTM Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026TM Edition makes it easy to offload files from devices quickly and manage content on the go, keeping up with fans and creators everywhere.
SSD Excellence: The SANDISK® Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026TM Edition offers up to 1TB* of storage for fast, reliable computer backups and file transfers.
Tournament Durability: Built to withstand the passion of creators, fans, and professionals alike, whether capturing final match footage or journeying stadium-to-stadium.
The SANDISK® Official Licensed Product Collection for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM will be available worldwide at select retailers starting today for pre-order or to be notified once available. The SANDISK® USB-CTM Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026TM Edition will be available in 64GB starting Rs 3769/- and 128GB at 5499/-. The SANDISK® Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026TM Edition will be available in 1TB at Rs 24779/-The SANDISK® USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026TM Gold Edition will be available in 128GB variant and is priced at 6629/-. All of the above are available on amazon
About Sandisk
Sandisk (Nasdaq: SNDK) delivers innovative Flash solutions and advanced memory technologies that meet people and businesses at the intersection of their aspirations and the moment, enabling them to keep moving and pushing possibility forward.
SANDISK and the SANDISK logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sandisk Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. CFexpress is a trademark of the CompactFlash Association. USB-C is a registered trademark of USB Implementers Forum. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change without notice.
Blending heritage with innovation, the design-led products honor host nations and iconic moments through whistle-inspired USB-CTM drives to SSDs in tournament colors and pro-level memory cards to capture history-making moments. Each product proudly bears official FIFA World Cup 2026TM licensing marks and host nation-inspired details, making them authentic pieces of football history.
“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to be one of the most captured, recorded, and shared sporting event in human history. Sandisk is proud to play a part in ensuring no moment is missed,” said Janet Allgaier, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at Sandisk.“With our officially licensed products, we're equipping the world's most passionate fans and creators with the tools to preserve their own piece of football history.”
The SANDISK® Official Licensed Product Collection for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM includes: the whistle-inspired SANDISK® USB-CTM Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026TM Edition, the SANDISK® Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026TM Edition. Each product is designed to deliver professional performance while serving as a commemorative piece of the tournament.
Key features across the products include:
Instant Transfers: The whistle-inspired SANDISK® USB-CTM Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026TM Edition makes it easy to offload files from devices quickly and manage content on the go, keeping up with fans and creators everywhere.
SSD Excellence: The SANDISK® Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026TM Edition offers up to 1TB* of storage for fast, reliable computer backups and file transfers.
Tournament Durability: Built to withstand the passion of creators, fans, and professionals alike, whether capturing final match footage or journeying stadium-to-stadium.
The SANDISK® Official Licensed Product Collection for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM will be available worldwide at select retailers starting today for pre-order or to be notified once available. The SANDISK® USB-CTM Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026TM Edition will be available in 64GB starting Rs 3769/- and 128GB at 5499/-. The SANDISK® Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026TM Edition will be available in 1TB at Rs 24779/-The SANDISK® USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026TM Gold Edition will be available in 128GB variant and is priced at 6629/-. All of the above are available on amazon
About Sandisk
Sandisk (Nasdaq: SNDK) delivers innovative Flash solutions and advanced memory technologies that meet people and businesses at the intersection of their aspirations and the moment, enabling them to keep moving and pushing possibility forward.
SANDISK and the SANDISK logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sandisk Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. CFexpress is a trademark of the CompactFlash Association. USB-C is a registered trademark of USB Implementers Forum. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change without notice.
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