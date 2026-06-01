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UK Foreign Secretary Begins Diplomatic Visit to China
(MENAFN) British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is expected to travel to China for a three-day official visit, during which she will participate in the 11th round of the China-UK Strategic Dialogue, according to official statements.
Reports indicate that the visit was arranged at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and is scheduled to continue through June 3.
The trip follows an important visit by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier this year, a journey widely viewed as a significant step in bilateral relations and the first visit to China by a British prime minister since 2018.
According to reports, analysts in China believe Cooper’s visit demonstrates London's intention to preserve engagement with major global powers, including China, amid growing international uncertainty. Observers also suggest the visit is aimed at building on understandings and initiatives that emerged from Starmer’s earlier trip.
Relations between the two countries date back decades. Reports note that the United Kingdom became the first major Western nation to formally recognize China in 1950. Bilateral ties were later elevated to a “comprehensive strategic partnership” in May 2004.
Economic cooperation remains a significant aspect of the relationship. In 2024, trade between the two countries reached approximately $98.36 billion. Over the years, both sides have also established several high-level communication frameworks, including regular meetings between prime ministers, economic and financial consultations, strategic dialogue mechanisms, and people-to-people exchange programs designed to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.
Reports indicate that the visit was arranged at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and is scheduled to continue through June 3.
The trip follows an important visit by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier this year, a journey widely viewed as a significant step in bilateral relations and the first visit to China by a British prime minister since 2018.
According to reports, analysts in China believe Cooper’s visit demonstrates London's intention to preserve engagement with major global powers, including China, amid growing international uncertainty. Observers also suggest the visit is aimed at building on understandings and initiatives that emerged from Starmer’s earlier trip.
Relations between the two countries date back decades. Reports note that the United Kingdom became the first major Western nation to formally recognize China in 1950. Bilateral ties were later elevated to a “comprehensive strategic partnership” in May 2004.
Economic cooperation remains a significant aspect of the relationship. In 2024, trade between the two countries reached approximately $98.36 billion. Over the years, both sides have also established several high-level communication frameworks, including regular meetings between prime ministers, economic and financial consultations, strategic dialogue mechanisms, and people-to-people exchange programs designed to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.
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