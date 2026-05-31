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Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Holds Phone Call With Mali's FM And Minister Of Int'l Cooperation

Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Holds Phone Call With Mali's FM And Minister Of Int'l Cooperation


2026-05-31 02:25:09
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, held a telephone conversation on Sunday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali, Abdoulaye Diop.

During the call, they discussed avenues for advancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations. Both sides also addressed developments in the African Sahel.

During the conversation, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that the State of Qatar stands in full solidarity with the Republic of Mali and supports it in all measures it undertakes to safeguard its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.

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Gulf Times

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