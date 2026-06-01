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Pence Calls for Scrapping Proposed Government “Weaponization Fund”
(MENAFN) Former US Vice President Mike Pence has called on the Trump administration to abandon a proposed “anti-weaponization fund,” warning that the idea has sparked controversy and deep divisions within the Republican Party.
According to reports, Pence made the remarks during an appearance on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan on Sunday, saying the proposal to compensate individuals who claim they were unfairly targeted by the legal system is “totally unacceptable.”
The proposed fund, valued at $1.776 billion, would reportedly use taxpayer money to compensate people who argue they were victims of what they describe as the “weaponization” of government institutions. It was introduced as part of a settlement linked to a lawsuit filed by President Trump against the Internal Revenue Service.
The plan has drawn strong criticism on Capitol Hill and has exposed internal disagreements among Republicans, particularly due to concerns that some individuals involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack could potentially submit claims.
The issue reportedly led to a tense Republican Senate meeting earlier this month and contributed to the shelving of related immigration enforcement funding plans.
Pence said he was encouraged by Republican senators who have publicly opposed the initiative and expressed hope that the proposal would ultimately be dropped.
According to reports, Pence made the remarks during an appearance on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan on Sunday, saying the proposal to compensate individuals who claim they were unfairly targeted by the legal system is “totally unacceptable.”
The proposed fund, valued at $1.776 billion, would reportedly use taxpayer money to compensate people who argue they were victims of what they describe as the “weaponization” of government institutions. It was introduced as part of a settlement linked to a lawsuit filed by President Trump against the Internal Revenue Service.
The plan has drawn strong criticism on Capitol Hill and has exposed internal disagreements among Republicans, particularly due to concerns that some individuals involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack could potentially submit claims.
The issue reportedly led to a tense Republican Senate meeting earlier this month and contributed to the shelving of related immigration enforcement funding plans.
Pence said he was encouraged by Republican senators who have publicly opposed the initiative and expressed hope that the proposal would ultimately be dropped.
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