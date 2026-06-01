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Ex-South Korean Intelligence Chief Questioned in Martial Law Investigation
(MENAFN) South Korean prosecutors questioned former intelligence chief Cho Tae-yong on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into the failed martial law declaration issued by former President Yoon Suk Yeol in late 2024.
According to reports, Cho, who previously headed the National Intelligence Service (NIS), appeared before a special counsel team in Seoul for interrogation regarding his alleged role in events surrounding the short-lived emergency decree.
Investigators are examining claims that Cho attempted to establish contact with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) following Yoon’s Dec. 3, 2024 martial law announcement. Authorities suspect the purpose of the outreach was to convey a message defending or explaining the reasons behind the declaration.
Reports indicate that one day after the decree was announced, the NIS allegedly received materials from the presidential office accompanied by a request to provide friendly foreign governments with an explanation of the circumstances surrounding the measure.
The questioning comes after a court ruling issued last month. According to reports, a district court in Seoul sentenced Cho to 18 months in prison after finding him guilty of perjury. The conviction stemmed from testimony he gave before the Constitutional Court in which he denied receiving documents connected to the martial law declaration.
The broader investigation continues to focus on former President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose attempt to impose martial law was overturned within hours after lawmakers voted to revoke the measure.
Reports state that Yoon was sentenced to life imprisonment in February after being found guilty of leading an insurrection in connection with the failed martial law bid.
In addition to that case, the former president is facing several other legal proceedings. According to reports, a total of eight trials are linked to allegations surrounding the martial law episode, corruption accusations involving his wife, and the death of a marine officer in 2023.
According to reports, Cho, who previously headed the National Intelligence Service (NIS), appeared before a special counsel team in Seoul for interrogation regarding his alleged role in events surrounding the short-lived emergency decree.
Investigators are examining claims that Cho attempted to establish contact with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) following Yoon’s Dec. 3, 2024 martial law announcement. Authorities suspect the purpose of the outreach was to convey a message defending or explaining the reasons behind the declaration.
Reports indicate that one day after the decree was announced, the NIS allegedly received materials from the presidential office accompanied by a request to provide friendly foreign governments with an explanation of the circumstances surrounding the measure.
The questioning comes after a court ruling issued last month. According to reports, a district court in Seoul sentenced Cho to 18 months in prison after finding him guilty of perjury. The conviction stemmed from testimony he gave before the Constitutional Court in which he denied receiving documents connected to the martial law declaration.
The broader investigation continues to focus on former President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose attempt to impose martial law was overturned within hours after lawmakers voted to revoke the measure.
Reports state that Yoon was sentenced to life imprisonment in February after being found guilty of leading an insurrection in connection with the failed martial law bid.
In addition to that case, the former president is facing several other legal proceedings. According to reports, a total of eight trials are linked to allegations surrounding the martial law episode, corruption accusations involving his wife, and the death of a marine officer in 2023.
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