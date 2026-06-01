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Severe Weather Causes Widespread Power Disruptions Across Western Australia
(MENAFN) Large sections of Western Australia were left dealing with power outages and storm damage after a series of intense weather systems moved through the region over the weekend, affecting tens of thousands of residents and triggering a major emergency response.
According to reports, approximately 70,000 electricity customers experienced service interruptions as authorities continued to monitor storm conditions across extensive areas of the state.
The severe weather unfolded in multiple waves, with heavy rain and strong winds striking on Saturday night before another significant storm system arrived on Sunday evening. The conditions disrupted travel and holiday activities during the WA Day long weekend, while some aircraft scheduled to land at Perth Airport were redirected to alternative destinations.
Reports indicate that some locations experienced exceptionally strong winds. In Cape Naturaliste, gusts reportedly reached 135 kilometers per hour (84 miles per hour), a level comparable to cyclone-strength conditions.
The storms also caused structural damage in several areas. Emergency officials reported that the roof of an apartment building in the coastal suburb of Cottesloe was torn away, resulting in damage to nearby properties.
Although weather conditions later began to improve, authorities warned that significant hazards remained. According to emergency services officials, residents were advised to stay clear of damaged structures, fallen trees, and downed electricity lines until cleanup operations are completed.
While rainfall in Perth decreased overnight, flooding concerns persisted in some locations. As a precaution, officials closed part of Riverside Drive in the city center after floodwaters affected the area.
Electricity crews continued restoration efforts across the state, working to reconnect roughly 69,000 customers affected by the storms. Reports indicate that more than 250 separate storm-related outages were recorded in the South West region alone.
Describing the scale of the work ahead, the utility company overseeing the repairs called the recovery effort an “enormous task.”
According to reports, approximately 70,000 electricity customers experienced service interruptions as authorities continued to monitor storm conditions across extensive areas of the state.
The severe weather unfolded in multiple waves, with heavy rain and strong winds striking on Saturday night before another significant storm system arrived on Sunday evening. The conditions disrupted travel and holiday activities during the WA Day long weekend, while some aircraft scheduled to land at Perth Airport were redirected to alternative destinations.
Reports indicate that some locations experienced exceptionally strong winds. In Cape Naturaliste, gusts reportedly reached 135 kilometers per hour (84 miles per hour), a level comparable to cyclone-strength conditions.
The storms also caused structural damage in several areas. Emergency officials reported that the roof of an apartment building in the coastal suburb of Cottesloe was torn away, resulting in damage to nearby properties.
Although weather conditions later began to improve, authorities warned that significant hazards remained. According to emergency services officials, residents were advised to stay clear of damaged structures, fallen trees, and downed electricity lines until cleanup operations are completed.
While rainfall in Perth decreased overnight, flooding concerns persisted in some locations. As a precaution, officials closed part of Riverside Drive in the city center after floodwaters affected the area.
Electricity crews continued restoration efforts across the state, working to reconnect roughly 69,000 customers affected by the storms. Reports indicate that more than 250 separate storm-related outages were recorded in the South West region alone.
Describing the scale of the work ahead, the utility company overseeing the repairs called the recovery effort an “enormous task.”
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