403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Belgium Rolls Out Stricter Student Visa Rules
(MENAFN) The Belgian government rolled out significantly stricter requirements Monday for foreign students applying to study in the country or seeking to renew their student residence permits, a news agency reported.
The sweeping regulatory overhaul is designed to close loopholes that authorities say have allowed some students to exploit the academic visa system as a backdoor to prolonged residency.
Under the new framework, foreign students must now demonstrate measurable academic momentum — earning a minimum of 60 credits within their first two academic years, followed by at least 40 credits annually thereafter. The credit thresholds are intended to ensure students are genuinely progressing through their programs rather than maintaining enrollment as a residency strategy.
The reforms also bring long-awaited clarity to maximum permitted study durations, with clearer caps now applied across master's degrees, advanced master's programs, certificates, and doctoral studies — leaving less room for indefinite academic extensions.
A recurring tactic the government specifically moved to block involves students repeatedly switching degree programs to reset the clock on their permitted stay. The new rules directly target this practice, limiting the ability to chain course changes as a means of extending residency.
Visa conditions are also being tightened for students enrolled at non-recognized institutions — a category that includes certain unapproved arts schools and private business schools — signaling heightened scrutiny over the quality and legitimacy of institutions used to obtain student status in Belgium.
The sweeping regulatory overhaul is designed to close loopholes that authorities say have allowed some students to exploit the academic visa system as a backdoor to prolonged residency.
Under the new framework, foreign students must now demonstrate measurable academic momentum — earning a minimum of 60 credits within their first two academic years, followed by at least 40 credits annually thereafter. The credit thresholds are intended to ensure students are genuinely progressing through their programs rather than maintaining enrollment as a residency strategy.
The reforms also bring long-awaited clarity to maximum permitted study durations, with clearer caps now applied across master's degrees, advanced master's programs, certificates, and doctoral studies — leaving less room for indefinite academic extensions.
A recurring tactic the government specifically moved to block involves students repeatedly switching degree programs to reset the clock on their permitted stay. The new rules directly target this practice, limiting the ability to chain course changes as a means of extending residency.
Visa conditions are also being tightened for students enrolled at non-recognized institutions — a category that includes certain unapproved arts schools and private business schools — signaling heightened scrutiny over the quality and legitimacy of institutions used to obtain student status in Belgium.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment