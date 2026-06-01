Islamic Cultural Center Organises Eid Activities For Various Communities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the participation of hundreds of people from different communities, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a variety of activities to celebrate Eid Al-Adha.

The events included lectures as well as various sports programmes, reflecting the center's commitment to diversifying its activities in order to meet the needs and expectations of the target communities.

The center also organised a sports celebration attended by around 250 participants from several communities at Al Wakrah Sports Club.

In addition, it held a series of lectures for the Bangladeshi and Nigerian communities, attracting nearly 700 attendees. Both events were hosted in lecture hall of the center.

The Ethiopian community also organised sports and educational Eid celebrations, attended by 350 people and conducted in both Amharic and Oromo, with special activities for children in AlRayyan sports club.

These programmes are organised in coordination with each community to address their specific needs, ensure meaningful engagement, promote awareness, and achieve the intended educational and social objectives.

