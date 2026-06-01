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Egypt Urges UN Action to Stop Israeli Escalation in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Egypt has called on the United Nations Security Council to take immediate steps to stop Israel’s escalating military operations in Lebanon, warning that continued fighting could destabilize the wider region.
According to reports, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday condemning what it described as ongoing Israeli aggression and the expansion of ground incursions in southern Lebanon.
The appeal came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a recorded address that Israeli forces had taken control of Beaufort Castle, known locally as Qalaat al-Shaqif, in southern Lebanon. The move was described as the deepest incursion into Lebanese territory in more than two decades.
Egypt said the escalation represents “a complete violation of Lebanese sovereignty” and “a blatant act of aggression that reveals premeditated Israeli intentions to impose a new military reality on the ground.”
Cairo reiterated its firm rejection of any violation of Lebanese territory and reaffirmed its support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, and state institutions.
According to reports, the ministry also demanded the “immediate and complete Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory,” warning that further expansion of military operations could significantly worsen regional security and risk broader instability.
Egypt’s statement reflects growing regional concern over the widening scope of the conflict and renewed calls for international intervention through the UN Security Council.
According to reports, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday condemning what it described as ongoing Israeli aggression and the expansion of ground incursions in southern Lebanon.
The appeal came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a recorded address that Israeli forces had taken control of Beaufort Castle, known locally as Qalaat al-Shaqif, in southern Lebanon. The move was described as the deepest incursion into Lebanese territory in more than two decades.
Egypt said the escalation represents “a complete violation of Lebanese sovereignty” and “a blatant act of aggression that reveals premeditated Israeli intentions to impose a new military reality on the ground.”
Cairo reiterated its firm rejection of any violation of Lebanese territory and reaffirmed its support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, and state institutions.
According to reports, the ministry also demanded the “immediate and complete Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory,” warning that further expansion of military operations could significantly worsen regional security and risk broader instability.
Egypt’s statement reflects growing regional concern over the widening scope of the conflict and renewed calls for international intervention through the UN Security Council.
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