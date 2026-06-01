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Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Worker Near Separation Wall in West Bank
(MENAFN) A Palestinian worker was killed on Sunday after being shot by Israeli forces near the separation wall in the town of al-Ram, north of occupied East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian authorities.
Reports indicate that 27-year-old Imad Haroun Hamdan Ishtayeh later died from injuries sustained during the incident. Palestinian health officials confirmed his death after efforts to save him were unsuccessful.
According to a statement from the Jerusalem Governorate, Ishtayeh, who was from the town of Salem east of Nablus, suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh that severed a major artery and caused severe bleeding.
Authorities said he was shot while attempting to cross the separation wall in order to reach his workplace in Israel. His condition reportedly deteriorated due to the seriousness of the injury before he was pronounced dead.
The incident occurred amid ongoing restrictions affecting Palestinian workers from the occupied West Bank. According to reports, thousands of workers have faced difficulties accessing jobs in Jerusalem and Israel since the outbreak of the war in October 2023.
The shooting adds to a growing list of incidents in the West Bank, where tensions and confrontations have continued alongside the broader conflict in the region.
Reports indicate that 27-year-old Imad Haroun Hamdan Ishtayeh later died from injuries sustained during the incident. Palestinian health officials confirmed his death after efforts to save him were unsuccessful.
According to a statement from the Jerusalem Governorate, Ishtayeh, who was from the town of Salem east of Nablus, suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh that severed a major artery and caused severe bleeding.
Authorities said he was shot while attempting to cross the separation wall in order to reach his workplace in Israel. His condition reportedly deteriorated due to the seriousness of the injury before he was pronounced dead.
The incident occurred amid ongoing restrictions affecting Palestinian workers from the occupied West Bank. According to reports, thousands of workers have faced difficulties accessing jobs in Jerusalem and Israel since the outbreak of the war in October 2023.
The shooting adds to a growing list of incidents in the West Bank, where tensions and confrontations have continued alongside the broader conflict in the region.
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