Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke Calls June 6 Protest At Jantar Mantar, Urges Supporters And Students To Join

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said he would return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

In a video released on Instagram, Dipke called on supporters and students to join his protest in Delhi.

| Youth may end up following 'Cockroach' if positive news is ignored, says VP

"The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us," he said.

Dipke urged supporters to join him at the airport on June 6.

"I have decided that I will arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to ask for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar," he said.

| Delhi HC to hear CJP founder's petition against blocking of X account on May 29

In the video, Dipke alleged that exam-related controversies and disruptions had left students anxious and demanded accountability from the government.

The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-driven social media movement founded by Dipke, has gained traction since its formation and has been subscribed to by many public figures.

| 'Fear natural in today's politics': CJP fouder Abhijeet Dipke's parents

The satirical social media movement emerged following remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing. The hashtag #CockroachJanataParty gained traction on social media after the Chief Justice, while hearing a matter last week, made an observation that unemployed youth turning to activism through media, social media and RTI to cockroaches.

The CJI later clarified that his comments were directed at people joining professions with fake degrees.

The online campaign was started by Abhijeet Dipke on 16 May. Dipke has just completed his masters in Public Relations from Boston University in USA.

(With PTI inputs)