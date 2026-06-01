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Four Israelis Injured in Lebanon Strike on Northern Israel
(MENAFN) Four Israelis sustained injuries Sunday after an explosive drone launched from Lebanon struck the settlement of Beit Hillel in Israel's northern Galilee region, in an attack that coincided with a major Israeli military escalation across the border.
An Israeli news channel reported that the wounded were swiftly transported to hospital following the strike, though no details regarding their conditions were immediately disclosed.
The drone attack came just hours after the Israeli army announced the launch of what it described as a "large-scale" offensive targeting the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Salouqi (Saluki) area of southern Lebanon — marking the deepest Israeli ground push into Lebanese territory in a quarter century, since the year 2000.
The escalation represents a stark contradiction of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17 and was subsequently extended for 45 days following indirect negotiations brokered by the United States. Despite that fragile truce, the Israeli army has continued conducting daily strikes across Lebanon without pause.
The human toll of the ongoing Israeli campaign has been devastating. Since March 2, the strikes have killed more than 3,400 people, wounded an additional 10,129, and forcibly displaced over 1.6 million individuals, according to Lebanese officials — figures that have drawn mounting alarm from humanitarian organizations and regional governments alike.
An Israeli news channel reported that the wounded were swiftly transported to hospital following the strike, though no details regarding their conditions were immediately disclosed.
The drone attack came just hours after the Israeli army announced the launch of what it described as a "large-scale" offensive targeting the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Salouqi (Saluki) area of southern Lebanon — marking the deepest Israeli ground push into Lebanese territory in a quarter century, since the year 2000.
The escalation represents a stark contradiction of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17 and was subsequently extended for 45 days following indirect negotiations brokered by the United States. Despite that fragile truce, the Israeli army has continued conducting daily strikes across Lebanon without pause.
The human toll of the ongoing Israeli campaign has been devastating. Since March 2, the strikes have killed more than 3,400 people, wounded an additional 10,129, and forcibly displaced over 1.6 million individuals, according to Lebanese officials — figures that have drawn mounting alarm from humanitarian organizations and regional governments alike.
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