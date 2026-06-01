403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Questions Former Spy Chief Over Failed Martial Law Bid
(MENAFN) South Korean prosecutors questioned a former intelligence chief on Monday over his alleged involvement in the failed 2024 martial law attempt linked to ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to news agency.
Cho Tae-yong, the former head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), appeared before a special counsel team in Seoul for interrogation.
He is accused of trying to contact the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) after Yoon’s declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, in an effort to convey a message justifying the emergency measure.
Investigators also believe the NIS received documents from the presidential office a day after the declaration, along with instructions to explain the rationale behind the decree to allied countries.
Last month, a Seoul district court sentenced Cho to 18 months in prison after finding him guilty of perjury for falsely testifying before the Constitutional Court that he had not received any martial law-related documents from Yoon.
Former president Yoon was sentenced to life imprisonment in February for what authorities described as leading an insurrection through the brief martial law declaration, which lasted only a few hours before being overturned by parliament.
He is currently facing multiple trials connected to the martial law episode, allegations involving his wife, and the 2023 death of a marine officer.
Cho Tae-yong, the former head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), appeared before a special counsel team in Seoul for interrogation.
He is accused of trying to contact the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) after Yoon’s declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, in an effort to convey a message justifying the emergency measure.
Investigators also believe the NIS received documents from the presidential office a day after the declaration, along with instructions to explain the rationale behind the decree to allied countries.
Last month, a Seoul district court sentenced Cho to 18 months in prison after finding him guilty of perjury for falsely testifying before the Constitutional Court that he had not received any martial law-related documents from Yoon.
Former president Yoon was sentenced to life imprisonment in February for what authorities described as leading an insurrection through the brief martial law declaration, which lasted only a few hours before being overturned by parliament.
He is currently facing multiple trials connected to the martial law episode, allegations involving his wife, and the 2023 death of a marine officer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment