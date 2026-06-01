Israel PM Says Ordered Strikes On Beirut's Southern Suburbs

OCCUPIED Jerusalem - Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday said they had ordered strikes on the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut, where Iran-backed Hezbollah holds sway.

"In light of the repeated violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon by the terrorist organisation Hezbollah and the attacks on our cities and citizens, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to strike terror targets in the Dahiyeh district of Beirut," a joint statement from Netanyahu and Katz said.

The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the fighting in Lebanon after Israel's military took over the medieval castle of Beaufort in Lebanese territory, diplomatic sources told AFP.

Netanyahu has vowed to push deeper into Lebanon and called Sunday's operation a "dramatic shift" in the campaign against Hezbollah.

A truce to halt the fighting between Israel and Hizbollah began on April 17, but has never been observed. Both sides accuse each other daily of violating the ceasefire and justify their attacks by the other's alleged breaches.

Diplomatic sources told AFP that the United Nations Security Council would hold an emergency meeting Monday over Israel's expansion of its offensive in the country.

The meeting was requested by France, whose President Emmanuel Macron said "nothing justifies the major escalation under way in south Lebanon", calling for an end to fighting.

Lebanon was dragged into the Middle East war on March 2 when Hizbollah fired rockets towards Israel in retaliation for the US-Israeli killing of Iran's supreme leader.

Israel hit Lebanon over the weekend, with eight people killed in a strike on Deir Zahrani in southern Lebanon on Sunday including three women, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The Iran-backed militant group, meanwhile, said it targeted Israeli forces near the fortress as well as army positions and infrastructure in Shlomi and Nahariya in northern Israel, while air raid sirens blared in the Acre area.

A senior US official told AFP on Sunday that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Netanyahu about the ongoing diplomatic negotiations and asserted that Hizbollah must be the first to cease its attacks.

"To advance those talks, the United States proposed a clear sequence: Hezbollah must stop all attacks on Israel. In return, Israel would refrain from escalation in Beirut," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, about the conversations between the three leaders.

Military delegations from Lebanon and Israel held security talks in Washington on Friday and more US-brokered negotiations are planned next week.

Israeli forces used the Beaufort castle, also known as Qalaat Al Chakif, as a base during their previous two-decade occupation of southern Lebanon that ended in 2000.

Shelling was audible and smoke rose from the surrounding area as AFP saw the Israeli flag above the castle.

'Impossible to return home

In a shelter for the displaced in Sidon, southern Lebanon's largest city, Zeinab Fakih, from Nabatieh, told AFP "we are afraid".

"It is impossible for us to return to our home, because the city is in great destruction," she said, adding that the arrival of Israeli forces at the castle was "tragic".

The push to Beaufort came as the Israeli military issued a sweeping evacuation order to areas south of the Zahrani River, north of the Litani and around 40 kilometres from the border.

An Israeli strike near a hospital in Tyre wounded 13 staffers, the Lebanese health ministry said.

A few thousand people remain in Tyre's small old city, spared from Israeli evacuation warnings, some sleeping in their cars.

In Sidon, an AFP photographer saw civil defence teams from the Tyre region reach the city after Israel's military called them to evacuate.

Ali Safieddine, civil defence head in Tyre city, said they have "temporarily relocated to Sidon".

Lebanon's health ministry says Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,412 people since early March.