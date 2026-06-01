Pakistan Raises Afghanistan Concerns With U.S.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Dar raised concerns over what Islamabad described as the use of Afghanistan soil by militant organisations to carry out attacks inside Pakistan. The two sides also discussed strengthening cooperation on counterterrorism, security, trade and investment.

The ministry said both countries agreed to advance bilateral engagement through high-level contacts and cooperation aimed at promoting regional peace, security and economic development. The United States has not yet issued a separate statement on the meeting.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban administration in Afghanistan of failing to prevent militants, including members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, from using Afghanistan territory to organise and launch attacks. Kabul has consistently rejected the allegations, insisting that Afghanistan territory is not being used against any neighbouring country.

The discussions took place amid heightened regional security concerns and growing diplomatic activity involving South Asia and the Middle East. Washington has recently intensified consultations with regional partners on security issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and stability in Afghanistan following continued cross-border violence.

The meeting also comes as U.S. officials continue negotiations with Iran over a possible extension of the current ceasefire. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said this week that Washington remains prepared to resume military strikes against Iran if diplomacy fails, while President Donald Trump has said he is reviewing a final proposal related to a potential agreement with Tehran.

Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban government have deteriorated significantly over the past two years due to security disputes. Islamabad has carried out airstrikes and military operations targeting suspected militant positions near the border, while clashes between Pakistani forces and Taliban fighters have periodically erupted along key crossing points.

The security situation has become one of the most contentious issues in relations between Kabul and Islamabad. Pakistani officials argue that attacks by the TTP have increased despite repeated requests for action, while Taliban authorities maintain that Pakistan's security challenges are an internal matter and should not be blamed on Afghanistan.

Regional powers, including China, have encouraged dialogue between the two sides amid concerns that continued tensions could further destabilise border regions and undermine broader economic and connectivity projects across South and Central Asia.