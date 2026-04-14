Russia's Navy Deterred Estonia From Boarding Its 'Shadow Fleet'

MENAFN - Asia Times) Commander of the Estonian Navy Ivo Vark told Reuters that Estonia won't board vessels that are part of Russia's“shadow fleet” any more since“The risk of military escalation is just too ⁠high.”

He elaborated:“The Russian military presence here in the Gulf of Finland has become much, much more ‌evident” due to new, permanent Russian naval patrols but“in the Atlantic Ocean and also the North Sea there's very little Russian presence.” Russian vessels are thus more likely to be boarded there than in the Baltic.

The aforementioned patrols are the result of Chairman of the Russian Naval Board Nikolai Patrushev's efforts, which he spoke about in an interview in mid-February that was analyzed here at the time. Reuters also reported that the news service's“reporters aboard an Estonian navy vessel in the Gulf of Finland on Friday observed a Russian navy corvette ​near a large group of idle tankers awaiting their turn to enter ​a nearby ⁠Russian port and load oil.” That, too, is due to Patrushev.