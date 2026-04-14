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Versitron Introduces Poe+ Gigabit Industrial Media Converter For Reliable Power And Data Transmission In Harsh Environments
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Newark, April 2026 – Versitron, a leading provider of fiber optic communication and industrial networking solutions, proudly announces the launch of its PoE+ Gigabit Industrial Media Converter (SKU: MF7260P). Engineered to deliver both power and high-speed data over a single Ethernet connection, this advanced converter is designed to support demanding industrial, surveillance, and remote networking applications.
As industrial networks expand and edge devices such as IP cameras, wireless access points, and IoT sensors become more prevalent, the need for efficient power and data delivery solutions continues to grow. The Versitron MF7260P addresses this requirement by combining Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+) capability with gigabit fiber connectivity, enabling seamless integration of powered devices across extended network distances.
Integrated PoE+ for Simplified Device Deployment
The MF7260P features built-in PoE+ functionality, allowing it to deliver both power and data to connected devices through a single RJ45 Ethernet port. This eliminates the need for separate power supplies, reducing installation complexity and lowering infrastructure costs.
PoE+ technology is particularly beneficial for deploying devices in locations where power outlets are limited or difficult to access. By streamlining power delivery, the MF7260P enables faster and more efficient deployment of network devices.
Gigabit Ethernet Performance for High-Bandwidth Applications
Designed to support gigabit Ethernet speeds, the MF7260P ensures high-performance data transmission for bandwidth-intensive applications. This makes it ideal for:
High-definition video surveillance
Industrial automation systems
Wireless networking infrastructure
Smart city deployments
The converter maintains stable and reliable data transfer, ensuring optimal performance across connected devices.
Seamless Copper-to-Fiber Media Conversion
The MF7260P converts copper-based Ethernet signals to fiber optic signals via its SFP fiber port. This enables organizations to extend their network reach beyond the limitations of traditional copper cabling.
Fiber optic connectivity offers significant advantages, including longer transmission distances, higher bandwidth capacity, and resistance to electromagnetic interference. These benefits make the MF7260P an essential component for modern network infrastructures.
SFP Port for Flexible Fiber Connectivity
Equipped with an SFP (Small Form-Factor Pluggable) fiber port, the MF7260P provides flexibility in choosing the appropriate fiber transceiver. This allows users to select between singlemode or multimode fiber based on their specific application requirements.
The use of SFP modules enables customizable network configurations, ensuring compatibility with diverse deployment scenarios and future scalability.
Industrial-Grade Design for Harsh Environments
The MF7260P is built to withstand the challenges of industrial environments, including extreme temperatures, electrical noise, and vibration. Its rugged design ensures reliable operation in demanding conditions such as manufacturing plants, transportation systems, and outdoor installations.
This durability makes the converter suitable for mission-critical applications where network reliability is essential.
Extended Network Reach for Remote Deployments
By leveraging fiber optic technology, the MF7260P enables long-distance data transmission, making it ideal for connecting remote devices and facilities. This is particularly useful in:
Transportation and railway systems
Oil and gas installations
Large industrial campuses
Perimeter security systems
The ability to extend network reach ensures seamless connectivity across geographically dispersed locations.
Reliable Performance for Mission-Critical Applications
Versitron has engineered the MF7260P to deliver consistent and dependable performance. The converter ensures stable data transmission while maintaining power delivery to connected devices.
This reliability is crucial for applications where downtime is not an option, such as surveillance systems, industrial automation, and public safety networks.
Simplified Installation and Deployment
The MF7260P is designed for easy installation, allowing system integrators to quickly deploy the device within existing network infrastructures. Its compact form factor and straightforward configuration reduce setup time and complexity.
This ease of deployment helps organizations minimize downtime and accelerate project timelines.
Applications Across Multiple Industries
The Versitron MF7260P is suitable for a wide range of industries and use cases:
Security and Surveillance – Powering and connecting IP cameras over long distances
Industrial Automation – Supporting reliable communication between devices
Smart Cities – Enabling connected infrastructure and IoT deployments
Transportation Systems – Providing connectivity for traffic and rail networks
Enterprise Networks – Extending network reach with fiber connectivity
Its versatility makes it a valuable solution for both new installations and network upgrades.
Empowering System Integrators with Flexible Solutions
System integrators require solutions that are adaptable, reliable, and easy to deploy. The MF7260P meets these needs by combining PoE+ functionality with fiber connectivity in a single device.
This integration simplifies network design and reduces the number of components required, enabling integrators to deliver efficient and scalable solutions to their clients.
Availability
The Versitron PoE+ Gigabit Industrial Media Converter is available for deployment:
PoE+ Gigabit Industrial Media Converter (SKU: MF7260P)
For detailed specifications and ordering information, visit the official Versitron website.
Driving Innovation in Industrial Networking
Versitron continues to innovate in industrial networking by delivering solutions that address the evolving needs of modern infrastructure. The MF7260P exemplifies this commitment by providing a powerful combination of PoE+ capability and fiber connectivity.
About Versitron
Versitron specializes in advanced fiber optic communication and networking solutions for enterprise, industrial, and government applications. Its product portfolio includes media converters, Ethernet switches, and video transmission solutions. With a legacy of“Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” Versitron remains a trusted partner for mission-critical connectivity worldwide.
As industrial networks expand and edge devices such as IP cameras, wireless access points, and IoT sensors become more prevalent, the need for efficient power and data delivery solutions continues to grow. The Versitron MF7260P addresses this requirement by combining Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+) capability with gigabit fiber connectivity, enabling seamless integration of powered devices across extended network distances.
Integrated PoE+ for Simplified Device Deployment
The MF7260P features built-in PoE+ functionality, allowing it to deliver both power and data to connected devices through a single RJ45 Ethernet port. This eliminates the need for separate power supplies, reducing installation complexity and lowering infrastructure costs.
PoE+ technology is particularly beneficial for deploying devices in locations where power outlets are limited or difficult to access. By streamlining power delivery, the MF7260P enables faster and more efficient deployment of network devices.
Gigabit Ethernet Performance for High-Bandwidth Applications
Designed to support gigabit Ethernet speeds, the MF7260P ensures high-performance data transmission for bandwidth-intensive applications. This makes it ideal for:
High-definition video surveillance
Industrial automation systems
Wireless networking infrastructure
Smart city deployments
The converter maintains stable and reliable data transfer, ensuring optimal performance across connected devices.
Seamless Copper-to-Fiber Media Conversion
The MF7260P converts copper-based Ethernet signals to fiber optic signals via its SFP fiber port. This enables organizations to extend their network reach beyond the limitations of traditional copper cabling.
Fiber optic connectivity offers significant advantages, including longer transmission distances, higher bandwidth capacity, and resistance to electromagnetic interference. These benefits make the MF7260P an essential component for modern network infrastructures.
SFP Port for Flexible Fiber Connectivity
Equipped with an SFP (Small Form-Factor Pluggable) fiber port, the MF7260P provides flexibility in choosing the appropriate fiber transceiver. This allows users to select between singlemode or multimode fiber based on their specific application requirements.
The use of SFP modules enables customizable network configurations, ensuring compatibility with diverse deployment scenarios and future scalability.
Industrial-Grade Design for Harsh Environments
The MF7260P is built to withstand the challenges of industrial environments, including extreme temperatures, electrical noise, and vibration. Its rugged design ensures reliable operation in demanding conditions such as manufacturing plants, transportation systems, and outdoor installations.
This durability makes the converter suitable for mission-critical applications where network reliability is essential.
Extended Network Reach for Remote Deployments
By leveraging fiber optic technology, the MF7260P enables long-distance data transmission, making it ideal for connecting remote devices and facilities. This is particularly useful in:
Transportation and railway systems
Oil and gas installations
Large industrial campuses
Perimeter security systems
The ability to extend network reach ensures seamless connectivity across geographically dispersed locations.
Reliable Performance for Mission-Critical Applications
Versitron has engineered the MF7260P to deliver consistent and dependable performance. The converter ensures stable data transmission while maintaining power delivery to connected devices.
This reliability is crucial for applications where downtime is not an option, such as surveillance systems, industrial automation, and public safety networks.
Simplified Installation and Deployment
The MF7260P is designed for easy installation, allowing system integrators to quickly deploy the device within existing network infrastructures. Its compact form factor and straightforward configuration reduce setup time and complexity.
This ease of deployment helps organizations minimize downtime and accelerate project timelines.
Applications Across Multiple Industries
The Versitron MF7260P is suitable for a wide range of industries and use cases:
Security and Surveillance – Powering and connecting IP cameras over long distances
Industrial Automation – Supporting reliable communication between devices
Smart Cities – Enabling connected infrastructure and IoT deployments
Transportation Systems – Providing connectivity for traffic and rail networks
Enterprise Networks – Extending network reach with fiber connectivity
Its versatility makes it a valuable solution for both new installations and network upgrades.
Empowering System Integrators with Flexible Solutions
System integrators require solutions that are adaptable, reliable, and easy to deploy. The MF7260P meets these needs by combining PoE+ functionality with fiber connectivity in a single device.
This integration simplifies network design and reduces the number of components required, enabling integrators to deliver efficient and scalable solutions to their clients.
Availability
The Versitron PoE+ Gigabit Industrial Media Converter is available for deployment:
PoE+ Gigabit Industrial Media Converter (SKU: MF7260P)
For detailed specifications and ordering information, visit the official Versitron website.
Driving Innovation in Industrial Networking
Versitron continues to innovate in industrial networking by delivering solutions that address the evolving needs of modern infrastructure. The MF7260P exemplifies this commitment by providing a powerful combination of PoE+ capability and fiber connectivity.
About Versitron
Versitron specializes in advanced fiber optic communication and networking solutions for enterprise, industrial, and government applications. Its product portfolio includes media converters, Ethernet switches, and video transmission solutions. With a legacy of“Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” Versitron remains a trusted partner for mission-critical connectivity worldwide.
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