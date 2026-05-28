TMC Leader Santanu Sen Resigns As Spokesperson Citing Poll Results

TMC Spokesperson Santanu Sen Resigns

Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Sen on Thursday resigned from the post of the party's national spokesperson, citing the May 4 election results and public sentiment. Speaking on his resignation, Sen said he had been with the TMC since day one and fulfilled every responsibility given by the party.

"I have been with the TMC from day one; whatever responsibility the party has given me, I have tried to fulfil it. I got the opportunity to work in every field we worked in," Sen told ANI. He added that as national spokesperson, he often defended the party even in adverse situations despite public disapproval.

"When I was given the responsibility of national spokesperson, there were many instances when, in adverse situations, the public told me that I should not support it, yet speaking in favour of the party was my responsibility," he said. Pointing to the May 4 results, Sen said the verdict showed people did not stand with the party. "A leader does politics for the people. On May 4, when the results came, it became clear that the people did not stand with us. This means that the public did not believe what we said... therefore, I resigned from the post," Sen added.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Steps Down Over 'Misogyny'

This comes after TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from the post of president of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, citing concerns over alleged "misogynistic behaviour" within the party and a series of issues that she said had deeply troubled her conscience.

In a resignation letter, Dastidar said she was stepping down from the post of Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, along with all other organisational posts, committees and responsibilities within the party. "After deep mental conflict and long contemplation, I am compelled to write this letter. I am sincerely grateful to the All India Trinamool Congress for the respect, responsibilities, and opportunity to work for the people that it has given me throughout my long political life," Dastidar said.

She said serving as Chairperson of the women's wing had been a significant chapter in her political journey. However, Dastidar alleged that during her tenure, it had not been possible to stop the "misogynistic behaviour" of another educated MP towards women MPs. "With profound sorrow and concern, I wish to inform you that I seek relief from the post of Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, along with all other organisational posts, committees, and responsibilities within the party. During my tenure, it has not been possible to stop the misogynistic behaviour of another educated MP towards women MPs, nor has adequate cooperation or empathy been received from the higher leadership," she said. (ANI)

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