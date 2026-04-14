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IMF Downgrades 2026 Global Growth Forecast to 3.1 Percent
(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday downgraded its global growth outlook for 2026, citing mounting economic pressures linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions, while maintaining its projection for 2027.
In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, the IMF forecast global growth at 3.1 percent in 2026 and 3.2 percent in 2027. The revised estimate marks a slowdown from the 3.4 percent expansion recorded in 2025.
Prior to the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, projections had pointed to stronger growth of 3.4 percent in 2026 and 3.2 percent in 2027. However, the uncertainty surrounding the conflict has led the IMF to adopt a "reference forecast" rather than its standard baseline scenario.
The report assumes the conflict will remain contained in scope and duration, with disruptions easing by mid-2026.
Inflationary pressures are expected to intensify in the near term, with global headline inflation projected to rise to 4.4 percent in 2026 before easing to 3.7 percent in 2027.
Energy markets are a key driver of the outlook. The IMF projects a 19 percent increase in energy commodity prices in 2026, including a 21.4 percent surge in oil prices due to supply and transport disruptions in the Middle East. Food prices are also expected to climb beyond earlier forecasts, reflecting higher input costs and logistical challenges.
Global trade is set to slow sharply, with growth in trade volumes falling from 5.1 percent in 2025 to 2.8 percent in 2026, before recovering to 3.8 percent in 2027.
Lower-income economies that rely on energy imports are expected to face disproportionate strain, as rising costs and currency depreciation weigh on growth. Their cumulative growth outlook for 2026–2027 has been revised down by 0.5 percentage point compared to the January 2026 update.
Emerging market and developing economies also saw their 2026 growth forecast trimmed by 0.3 percentage point, while projections for advanced economies remained broadly stable.
In the United States, growth is projected at 2.3 percent in 2026 and 2.1 percent in 2027, with elevated trade barriers introduced since April 2025 expected to dampen activity.
The euro area is forecast to slow from 1.4 percent growth in 2025 to 1.1 percent in 2026, before edging up to 1.2 percent in 2027—both figures revised down by 0.2 percentage point from earlier estimates.
Across Asia’s emerging and developing economies, growth is expected to moderate from 5.5 percent in 2025 to 4.9 percent in 2026 and 4.8 percent in 2027.
China is a notable exception, with its 2026 growth forecast revised upward by 0.2 percentage point to 4.4 percent, supported by lower U.S. tariffs and domestic stimulus measures.
Despite these projections, risks remain tilted to the downside. The IMF called for coordinated policy responses, combining domestic reforms with international cooperation to strengthen economic resilience.
The report emphasized that "trade restrictions play a limited role in correcting imbalances but can worsen output," urging countries to pursue collaboration to stabilize global economic relations.
In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, the IMF forecast global growth at 3.1 percent in 2026 and 3.2 percent in 2027. The revised estimate marks a slowdown from the 3.4 percent expansion recorded in 2025.
Prior to the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, projections had pointed to stronger growth of 3.4 percent in 2026 and 3.2 percent in 2027. However, the uncertainty surrounding the conflict has led the IMF to adopt a "reference forecast" rather than its standard baseline scenario.
The report assumes the conflict will remain contained in scope and duration, with disruptions easing by mid-2026.
Inflationary pressures are expected to intensify in the near term, with global headline inflation projected to rise to 4.4 percent in 2026 before easing to 3.7 percent in 2027.
Energy markets are a key driver of the outlook. The IMF projects a 19 percent increase in energy commodity prices in 2026, including a 21.4 percent surge in oil prices due to supply and transport disruptions in the Middle East. Food prices are also expected to climb beyond earlier forecasts, reflecting higher input costs and logistical challenges.
Global trade is set to slow sharply, with growth in trade volumes falling from 5.1 percent in 2025 to 2.8 percent in 2026, before recovering to 3.8 percent in 2027.
Lower-income economies that rely on energy imports are expected to face disproportionate strain, as rising costs and currency depreciation weigh on growth. Their cumulative growth outlook for 2026–2027 has been revised down by 0.5 percentage point compared to the January 2026 update.
Emerging market and developing economies also saw their 2026 growth forecast trimmed by 0.3 percentage point, while projections for advanced economies remained broadly stable.
In the United States, growth is projected at 2.3 percent in 2026 and 2.1 percent in 2027, with elevated trade barriers introduced since April 2025 expected to dampen activity.
The euro area is forecast to slow from 1.4 percent growth in 2025 to 1.1 percent in 2026, before edging up to 1.2 percent in 2027—both figures revised down by 0.2 percentage point from earlier estimates.
Across Asia’s emerging and developing economies, growth is expected to moderate from 5.5 percent in 2025 to 4.9 percent in 2026 and 4.8 percent in 2027.
China is a notable exception, with its 2026 growth forecast revised upward by 0.2 percentage point to 4.4 percent, supported by lower U.S. tariffs and domestic stimulus measures.
Despite these projections, risks remain tilted to the downside. The IMF called for coordinated policy responses, combining domestic reforms with international cooperation to strengthen economic resilience.
The report emphasized that "trade restrictions play a limited role in correcting imbalances but can worsen output," urging countries to pursue collaboration to stabilize global economic relations.
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