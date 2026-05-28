'Off Campus' Becomes Prime Video's Third Most-Watched Debut Series Of All Time

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Prime Video's latest romance drama Off Campus is now the third most-watched debut series on the streaming platform.

As stated by Amazon, the series has reached 36 million viewers in its first 12 days of streaming, outperforming the likes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Fallout.

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Among female viewers of age 18-34 alone, Off Campus remains Prime Video's No 1 debut of all time. It is suggested that the series will help Amazon retain the same viewership that it grew after the success of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The romantic drama aimed at teens and young adults, which was already a hit by the time of third and final release.

Coming to Off Campus, the show features Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli in the lead roles. It is created by Louisa Levy, who also serves as the co-showrunner alongside Gina Fattore.

Executive producers are Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, James Seidman, Leanna Billings, and Neal Flaherty.

The show is a book-to-movie adaptation of the same name by Elle Kennedy.

Off Campus follows a close-knit ice hockey team and the women who become part of their world as they navigate love, heartbreak and friendship. Through personal struggles, emotional highs and lows, and unexpected connections, they forge bonds that shape who they become both on and off the ice.

Apart from the lead cast, the series regulars include Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston and Stephen Kalyn.

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