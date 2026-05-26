Kamal Nath Slams Centre Over Fuel Prices, Says Govt Earns Rs 30/Litre In Taxes

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 26 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday accused the Centre of imposing a heavy tax burden on fuel, claiming the government earns around Rs 30 per litre on petrol and diesel while oil marketing companies post significant profits.

He said the recent Rs 3 per litre hike in Madhya Pradesh has pushed petrol to around Rs 114.50 per litre and diesel to roughly Rs 100.09 per litre, adding to inflation and transportation costs for ordinary citizens.

Citing official figures, the senior Congress leader said the Centre was using international market conditions as a pretext to burden the public.“The increase in diesel, petrol and CNG prices in the name of international circumstances is nothing but direct loot of the public by the government,” Kamal Nath said.

He alleged that petroleum companies have earned“lakhs of crores of rupees” in profits over the past few years.“Petroleum companies have not only earned huge profits in recent years, but in the last quarter alone they have reported profits ranging from 28 per cent to 78 per cent,” he stated.

Kamal Nath questioned why relief was not provided when global crude prices fell.“When crude oil prices in the international market were low, the government could have reduced diesel and petrol prices and provided relief to the people. Instead of giving relief, petroleum companies made enormous profits,” he said.

He pointed out that even a slight rise in crude oil is now being used to justify price increases.“Now that crude oil prices in the international market have increased slightly, the entire burden is being imposed on the people,” he added.

The Congress leader said both the Centre and oil firms have room to ease the pressure on households.“The government can reduce its taxes and petroleum companies can lower a portion of their profits to give relief to the people of the country,” Kamal Nath said.

He argued that heavy taxation on fuel is hurting people already struggling with inflation. The statement comes as fuel rates across Madhya Pradesh rose due to global oil crises and higher international crude prices.