Families Across Qatar Embrace Traditions, Preparations Ahead Of Eid Al-Adha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Layla Abou Hamed | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Eid al-Adha approaches, homes across Qatar are packed with familiar traditions and preparations: deep cleaning, buying clothes, arranging family visits, and decorating homes.

For many, the days leading up to Eid are just as meaningful as the celebration itself, where religious practices are mixed with cultural rituals to create a special and warm environment.

People in Qatar shared how they prepare for Eid Al-Adha and the traditions that make the occasion special to them. Their responses reflected the importance of family, hospitality, and preserving these passed down traditions.

List of events and activities happening in Doha this Eid Al Adha Demand surges for beauty, tailoring services ahead of Eid Al-Adha 733 mosques, prayer grounds designated for Eid prayers

Read Also

For Hammash, a 21-year-old Qatari, preparations begin with both religious and cultural traditions.“We usually fast the day before Eid,” he said.“Then everyone comes together and talks about our plans for Eid and who we're excited to see and visit.”

He also shared how these arrangements extend into the household, where families begin organising gatherings.“We tailor our thobes (traditional wear for men), and the girls prepare their abayas (traditional wear for women), and dresses,” he explained.“We also prepare the majlis (place of entertaining visitors), buy new oud (pure scented essential oil) and bakhoor (incense made out of oud burned with wood) for the house, and sometimes even get new rugs or update decorations”.

Rudaina, a 19-year-old Sudanese resident, also emphasized the importance of oud for her family.“My mom has a special scent she only uses for Eid,” she said.“She puts it around the house after cleaning and again on the morning of Eid”.

She highlighted the importance of home preparations, as she said,“Yesterday my mom had us deep cleaning the house”.“We changed the decorations and carpets, ordered ka'ak (a dome-shaped butter biscuits filled with dates or nuts and dusted with powdered sugar) and sweets for the guests, and prepared our outfits”.

This year's celebration is especially meaningful for Rudaina because it represents a family reunion, as several relatives will be visiting Qatar for the holiday.“One of my relatives who I haven't seen since 2022 is coming”.

Others are preparing for Eid through travel and family trips abroad. Anna, 30, said her family plans to spend Eid touring Germany.“For this Eid, we're traveling abroad on a family trip,” she said.“This trip was long awaited and postponed, so we're very excited and happy it's finally happening”. Across Qatar and even abroad, Eid preparations show more than just a celebration.

From tailoring traditional clothing to preparing sweets and welcoming relatives, this holiday season is tied deeply to family, hospitality, and the shared beliefs and rituals that bring communities together, time and time again.