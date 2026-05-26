Twenty-Ninth Meeting Of The Council For Foreign And Community Relations (COFCOR) Of The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Report

E. Melvin Bouva, chair of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR)

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

PARAMARIBO, Suriname – The COFCOR met in Paramaribo from 20 to 21 May 2026, under the chairmanship of Suriname. This was a significant session of the COFCOR, held against the backdrop of profound global shifts.

For this reason, in addition to the plenary sessions, we took the opportunity to pursue private discussions to reflect more deeply on how CARICOM can navigate current global geopolitical headwinds, including through enhanced foreign policy coordination and the strategic enlargement of our Community.

Geopolitical Landscape

Over the past two days, we held frank and open discussions on the amplified vulnerabilities of Small Island and Low-Lying Coastal Developing States facing great power competition, energy market volatility, and persistent inflationary pressures.

We agreed that unified action and the strategic diversification of international partnerships remain the Community's most effective tools for navigating geopolitical uncertainty and advancing the sustainable development of our people.

Bilateral relations

In this context, the COFCOR examined our relationships with key partners, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Austria. Discussions broached, among others, the establishment of a CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Joint Collaboration Mechanism, the need for more robust engagement with the United Kingdom, and the offer from Austria for a joint CARICOM office in Vienna to enhance our multilateral presence.

Productive exchanges were also held with H.E. Omar Shehadeh, special envoy of the minister of foreign affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Caribbean and Pacific, where we further discussed a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). This Agreement has the potential to significantly expand CARICOM's market access across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

We also had a robust exchange with Eri Arfiya, parliamentary vice minister for foreign affairs of Japan.

We acknowledged the significant momentum in technical cooperation, specifically in the areas of disaster risk reduction, sargassum management, and industrial diversification, while reaffirming the importance of Japan's support in addressing the unique vulnerabilities of small island developing states.

Finally, with H.E. Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, foreign minister of Singapore, we addressed the importance of enhanced collaboration among small states in amplifying our voices in the global arena and strengthening negotiating positions.

These exchanges reinforced the importance of deepening cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, climate change, resilience-building, and coordinated diplomatic action. The COFCOR concurred on the importance of further strengthening relations with our bilateral partners to ensure tangible benefits for our people.

Multilateral and hemispheric relations

Various developments within the multilateral and hemispheric arena were also examined. On UN Reform, the COFCOR cautioned that efforts to increase efficiency by shifting towards centralised regional hubs should not dilute in-country technical expertise, reduce responsiveness, or marginalise critical priorities for the Region, such as climate resilience and disaster response. The meeting also discussed urgent developments in the Organization of American States, including deliberations on the Draft Inter-American Declaration on the Rights of Persons and Peoples of African Descent.

Ministers also received updates on developments in the Association of Caribbean States and the CARICOM-African Union partnership.

Haiti

The situation in Haiti remains a priority for the region. We reaffirmed CARICOM's commitment to Haitian-led solutions in supporting the restoration of peace and stability in our sister nation.

Ministers emphasised the urgent need for increased international funding for humanitarian assistance to address acute food insecurity and the displacement of over 1.4 million persons.

CARICOM will continue to work closely with regional and international partners in pursuit of stability and sustainable progress for the people of Haiti.

Border issues

Solidarity with Belize and Guyana in relation to their border issues with their neighbouring countries Guatemala, Honduras and Venezuela respectively remains unwavering. Having received updates from Belize on its border disputes with Guatemala and Honduras and from Guyana on its border controversy with Venezuela, we reaffirmed the Community's absolute support for the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of both Member States and our commitment to peaceful, judicial solutions.

Enlargement

Within the context of Community enlargement, we reviewed progress on applications for membership, including that of Bermuda for full membership and of French Guiana for associate membership.

We acknowledged the opportunities provided by enlargement for magnifying CARICOM's voice and enhancing its reach. We remain committed to ensuring that expansion preserves the core values and integration goals of the Community.

Conclusion

Our deliberations over the past two days have yielded a singular, inescapable message: for CARICOM, unity and collective action are no longer optional – they are strategic imperatives.

At a time of rapid global realignment, we must act collectively or risk being relegated to the margins of the emerging global geopolitical order.

We, therefore, depart this meeting with a sharpened sense of purpose and a firm commitment to deepen our coordination, ensuring that our expanded partnerships and enhanced global voice deliver meaningful results, increased security, and well-being for every citizen of our Community.

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