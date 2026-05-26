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Kazakhstan, Russia Continue Strengthening Long-Term Energy Cooperation, Ministry Says

Kazakhstan, Russia Continue Strengthening Long-Term Energy Cooperation, Ministry Says


2026-05-26 02:06:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 26. Kazakhstan and Russia continue to develop long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector, which remains one of the key areas of the strategic partnership between the two countries, Trend reports via Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.

The cooperation covers a wide range of fuel and energy industries, including exploration and production, electric power, and resource transportation.

According to the ministry, interaction between the профильные agencies is based on a solid foundation of mutual agreements, while joint projects continue to demonstrate stable practical implementation. All working processes are being resolved in a constructive and оперативный manner.

The sides are paying special attention to energy security, the sustainable operation of national energy systems, and improving the efficiency of transport and logistics corridors.

In the oil sector, export routes continue to operate steadily and without interruption. In particular, the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium remains a key priority, continuing to play an important role in ensuring reliable supplies of Kazakh crude oil to foreign markets.

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Trend News Agency

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